It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Better Things Renewed at FXX and FX

Looks like the weather in Pennsylvania will continue to be quite enjoyable, because FXX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia will be back for Season 15.

The network renewed the ensemble comedy Tuesday, our sister site Deadline reports. In addition, FX’s Better Things landed a Season 5 renewal, and the news journal The Weekly nabbed a Season 2 renewal.

FX’s What We Do in the Shadows and Breeders, as well as FXX’s Dave, had been renewed previously.

Before Better Things‘ Season 4 finale on April 30, series creator and star Pamela Adlon told TVLine that she didn’t “give a f–k about Season 5 until we finish corona, because I don’t know what’s going to happen. I can’t imagine writing a whole season for Better Things and then never producing it. That would be heartbreaking.”

In addition, FX announced an official series order for American Horror Stories, weekly, hour-long anthology spinoff of Ryan Murphy’s long-running American Horror Story. Though Murphy has not said who will star in the new series, it’s likely that some actors from his American Horror Story stable — which includes Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Lily Rabe, Jessica Lange, Emma Roberts, Finn Wittrock, Dylan McDermott and Leslie Grossman — will be involved.

TVLine’s 2020 Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated with all of the FX renewal news. Are you looking forward to new seasons of Better Things, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and The Weekly? Hit the comments and let us know?