American Horror Stories: Anthology Spinoff Series Officially Ordered at FX

FX has scared up some good news for American Horror Story fans: The cabler has officially greenlit American Horror Stories, a spinoff of its long-running fright fest.

Each episode of the weekly, hour-long series will tell a different, self-contained horror story. Series co-creator Ryan Murphy had teased the project earlier this month; though he didn’t officially confirm who will star in the offshoot, he did reveal the show’s existence to his primary American Horror Story cast members on a Zoom call, many of whom will likely make appearances on the spinoff.

Given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there’s currently no timeline for when American Horror Stories will film or air — and the mothership series has been affected by the outbreak, too. As Murphy told The Wrap earlier this month, American Horror Story‘s upcoming 10th season — which delayed production in response to the coronavirus — may now be pushed back a full year.

“A lot of what I was going to shoot was dependent on a very specific moment. It was a weather-dependent show,” Murphy said of the beach-set season. “So now I don’t know. I don’t know what we’re going to do. I don’t know what I’m gonna do next with that show. I don’t know if I’ll accelerate another season or wait till next year to shoot this one.”

American Horror Story has already been renewed through Season 13 at FX. Will you be watching its spinoff, as well?