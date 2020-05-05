American Horror Story Season 10's 'Weather-Dependent' Theme May Need to Change, Ryan Murphy Reveals

RELATED STORIES American Horror Story Season 10 Poster Drops Major Hint About Mystery Theme

The theme of American Horror Story‘s milestone tenth season could be changing before we even find out what it is.

Like 100+ other TV series, the FX horror anthology had to shut down production in response to the coronavirus pandemic. But for Horror Story, which was set to begin filming Season 10 this month, the delay presents a very specific problem.

“A lot of what I was going to shoot was dependent on a very specific moment,” series creator Ryan Murphy tells The Wrap. “It was a weather-dependent show. So now I don’t know. I don’t know what we’re going to do. I don’t know what I’m gonna do next with that show. I don’t know if I’ll accelerate another season or wait till next year to shoot this one.”

Though an official title/theme was never revealed, we know that Season 10 was going to take place at or near a beach. We also know that the all-star cast included Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock and AHS newcomer Macaulay Culkin. Murphy even suggested on Instagram that the show’s iconic Rubber Man suit could make an appearance.

Let’s talk, Horror fans: Would you rather be patient and wait for the timing to be right for Season 10’s current theme, or should Murphy “accelerate” plans for whatever Season 11 was going to be about? (Keep in mind: FX has renewed the show through Season 13.) Drop a comment with your thoughts below.