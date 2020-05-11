American Horror Story Spinoff: Exec Producer Ryan Murphy Announces 'One-Hour Contained' Offshoot

RELATED STORIES What We Do in Shadows' Mark Proksch: Colin Robinson's Promotion Leads to Roommate Tensions -- and Hair!

What We Do in Shadows' Mark Proksch: Colin Robinson's Promotion Leads to Roommate Tensions -- and Hair! American Horror Story Season 10's 'Weather-Dependent' Theme May Need to Change, Ryan Murphy Reveals

Ryan Murphy is expanding the American Horror Story universe to include a limited attention span-friendly spinoff series.

The uber producer announced early Monday on social media that he is moving forward with American Horror Stories, an offshoot of the FX anthology franchise that would consist of “one-hour contained episodes,” per Murphy. It’s unclear if the new series will air on FX. TVLine has reached out to the cabler for comment.

Murphy first broke the news to his primary American Horror Story cast members in a Zoom call, during which he also revealed “when we will start filming the next season of the mothership…and other stuff I cannot print.” (Murphy did not make the actual AHS Zoom reunion public.)

The news comes just one week after Murphy revealed that AHS‘s upcoming 10th season — production of which has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic — may be pushed back a full year. “A lot of what I was going to shoot was dependent on a very specific moment,” Murphy told The Wrap. “It was a weather-dependent show. So now I don’t know. I don’t know what we’re going to do. I don’t know what I’m gonna do next with that show. I don’t know if I’ll accelerate another season or wait till next year to shoot this one.”

Check out Murphy’s Instagram post below.