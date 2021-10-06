Better Things to End With Season 5 at FX — Read Pamela Adlon's Statement

All good things must come to an end… and that includes Better Things. The FX comedy starring Pamela Adlon will end with its upcoming fifth season, our sister site Deadline reports.

“I will forever be grateful to FX for allowing me to tell stories the way I see the world, and want the world to be seen,” Adlon said in a statement to Deadline. “Making this show has been film school for me. I bow down to my crew and my cast. And I can’t wait for people to discover and re-discover Better Things. This is gonna be a wrap on Sam Fox (for now). See you at the after party.”

Better Things stars Adlon — who also writes, directs and executive-produces the FX comedy — as single mom Sam Fox, who balances her career as a working actress in L.A. with her home life raising three daughters: Max (Mikey Madison), Frankie (Hannah Alligood) and Duke (Olivia Edward). Celia Emrie costars as Sam’s kooky British mother Phil.

Debuting on FX in 2016, Better Things has earned strong critical acclaim, along with a Peabody Award in 2017 and two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in 2017 and 2018 for Adlon. It was renewed for Season 5, which is currently filming, in May 2020; no premiere date has been set.

TVLine’s Cable Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news. Will you miss Sam and her girls? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.