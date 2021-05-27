Breeders Renewed for Season 3 at FX

RELATED STORIES Breeders Season 2 Finale Recap: Did Paul Fix His Broken Home? Grade It!

Paul and Ally’s questionable parenting will continue for a third season: Breeders has been officially renewed by FX, TVLine has learned.

“Through two seasons, we’ve watched Paul, Ally and their children grow as a family in ways that are reassuring and sometimes concerning,” FX Entertainment’s president of original programming Nick Grad said in a statement. “Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard are brilliant as the flawed but devoted parents and we are glad that they, along with Simon Blackwell, Chris Addison and the rest of the creative team and cast, are bringing the series back for a third season that will take us along for the next stage in this family’s journey.”

Added star/executive producer Freeman: “I’m very happy to get to do another season of the show. We’re delighted that FX is with us in spending time with the Worsleys, and hopefully let the audience see that, once again, no, they’re not alone.”

Breeders explores “the parental paradox that you’d happily die for your children, but quite often also want to kill them,” according to an official description.

In Season 2, children Luke (Alex Eastwood) and Ava (Eve Prenelle) aged to 13 and 10, respectively, which brought about brand new parenting challenges for Paul (Freeman) and Ally (Haggard). In addition, Luke’s growing anxiety issues led to deepening complications in the family’s dynamic. The growing resentment between the father and son, which turned physical following a heated altercation, culminated in Paul breaking up the family and moving out of their home.

TVLine's Cable Scorecard has been updated to reflect Breeders' Season 3 pickup.