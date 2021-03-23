Snowfall Renewed for Season 5 at FX

RELATED STORIES Snowfall's Gail Bean Offers the Dirty Details on Becoming Wanda

Plenty more Snowfall is in the forecast at FX: The crime drama has been renewed for a fifth season, TVLine has learned.

The pickup comes halfway through Snowfall‘s current fourth season, which airs Wednesdays at 10/9c. Season 4 is set to conclude on April 21.

“Snowfall has come into its own as one of the best dramas on TV. Its quality and audience growth is a remarkable achievement for a show in its fourth season,” said Eric Schrier, president of FX Entertainment. “This series owes its excellence to the amazing team behind Snowfall, its co-creator John Singleton and co-creator/showrunner Dave Andron and executive producers Walter Mosley, Leonard Chang and Tommy Schlamme. Damson Idris and our entire cast continue to deliver outstanding performances every episode.”

In its current fourth season, Snowfall — which chronicles the early days of the crack cocaine epidemic in 1980s Los Angeles — is set in 1985, when the demand for crack cocaine is high. But even as the show’s crew of dealers, led by Idris’ Franklin Saint, benefits from the rising tide of addiction, they are becoming more aware of the damage the drug is doing to the people and place they love, all while the Los Angeles Police Department diverts money and resources to the war on drugs.

In Episode 6, airing March 24, Franklin suffers the consequences of his choices, while Jerome and Louie expand the business, Teddy is sent reeling and Irene delivers an ultimatum.

