Legends Team Sets Out to Save Sara From Aliens in First Season 6 Promo

Legends of Tomorrow‘s latest enemy is a little extra… terrestrial. In this exclusive Season 6 promo, the Waverider crew are on a mission to rescue Captain Sara Lance, who was abducted by ETs at the close of last June’s season finale. (Don’t blink while watching, or you might miss another possible captive.)

“There are aliens gathered throughout history,” Nate declares just before one such creature makes a gooey splash landing on the ship’s windshield.

The teaser also offers a first look at incoming team member Esperanza “Spooner” Cruz (played by new series regular Lisseth Chavez, Chicago P.D.). With Sara in the clutches of otherworldly beings, the Legends recruit “gun-totin’ Texan” Spooner, “who was abducted by aliens when she was a child and imbued with powers that will help the team defeat their intergalactic foes. Either that or she’s just crazy,” per The CW’s official description.

As previously reported, the Waverider’s roster will once again look different in the upcoming season: Shayan Sobhian (aka Zari’s younger brother Behrad) and Adam Tsekhman (Time Bureau wonk Gary) have been promoted to series regulars, while Maisie Richardson-Sellers, who most recently portrayed Charlie, will not be back. Additionally, TVLine has confirmed that Olivia Swann (Astra) will return to the show full-time. Plus, Arrowverse vet David Ramsey will appear in a mystery role; Nic Bishop (Body of Proof) will guest-star in a riff on Dr. Strangelove; and Raffi Barsoumian (The Vampire Diaries) will recur as a sadistic genius.

Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 premieres Sunday, May 2 at 8/7c on The CW. Press PLAY below to watch the promo, then hit the comments with your thoughts on the lovably wacky action!