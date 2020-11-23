DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Nic Bishop Cast in Dr. Strangelove Homage

RELATED STORIES Black Lightning Star: You'll See Less of [Spoiler] in Final Season

Black Lightning Star: You'll See Less of [Spoiler] in Final Season Ratings: Supernatural Draws Largest Audience in Nearly 2 Years With Finale

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow has made an appointment with Dr. Strangelove, casting Body of Proof alum Nic Bishop in an homage to the dark 1964 feature comedy.

TVLine has learned exclusively that the Aussie actor is set to guest-star on the CW series in a Season 6 riff on Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb, Stanley Kubrick’s acclaimed satirization of the Cold War between the Soviet Union and the United States.

In the episode — which appears to be the upcoming season’s fourth, titled “Bay of Squids” — Nate (played by Nick Zano) and Zari (Tala Ashe) must infiltrate the Kennedy White House to stop Bishop’s warmongering General Kilgore from steering JFK to start WWIII when an alien begins wreaking havoc in Fidel Castro’s Cuba in 1962.

Bishop’s character is likened to Dr. Strangelove‘s General Buck Turgidson, who was played by George C. Scott in the Kubrick film.

In addition to his aforementioned two-season run as Body of Proof‘s Peter Dunlop, Bishop’s many TV credits include, most recently, Apple TV+’s Truth Be Told, as well as Snowfall, Covert Affairs, Dominion and Home and Away. (I see that he also apparently is dating Legends star Jes Macallan, and thus would be within her safe COVID “bubble.”)

Legends of Tomorrow is among the CW series still awaiting a return date and which are penciled in for Spring 2021 or later.

Want scoop on Legends of Tomorrow, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.