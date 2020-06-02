Legends of Tomorrow: [Spoiler] Not Returning for Season 6

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Tuesday’s Legends of Tomorrow season finale.

Another member of the Waverider crew has departed Legends of Tomorrow: Maisie Richardson-Sellers, who most recently played Charlie on the CW drama, will not return as a series regular for Season 6, TVLine has learned.

During Tuesday’s Season 5 finale, Charlie ultimately rejoined Team Legends to help them save the world from her sister Lachesis’ control. After forgiving Lachesis, Charlie then decided to put down roots by staying behind in 1970s London with her punk band The Smell and thus bid adieu to her time-traveling pals.

“This was something that was well over a year in the works,” co-showrunner Phil Klemmer tells TVLine. “We knew that [Maisie] was wanting to make her mark as a filmmaker on her own, and so that allowed us to craft a story that would, hopefully, make for a satisfying conclusion. The finale was sort of all about her. For me, it’s so bittersweet, bringing it back to that punk club and The Smell… The good thing is that people are allowed to come back and have come back.”

Richardson-Sellers has portrayed not one but two characters on Legends: The actress first joined the cast in the Season 2 premiere as Amaya Jiwe, aka Vixen, who was a member of the Justice Society of America in the 1940s. After boarding the Waverider to track down her boyfriend Rex Tyler’s killer, she became an integral part of the time-ship’s team and fell in love with Nate. Not wanting to screw up her offsprings’ futures, Amaya returned to her own time in 1942 in the Season 3 finale. Richardson-Sellers, however, remained with the show, taking on a new role as the fugitive shapeshifter Charlie, who was revealed this season to be one of the Greek Fates, Clotho.

For more scoop on the Season 5 finale’s twists, check out TVLine’s post mortem Q&A with Klemmer.