Legends Promotes Shayan Sobhian to Series Regular for Season 6

Legends of Tomorrow is officially saving a seat for Behrad on the Waverider: Shayan Sobhian, who plays Zari’s younger brother, has been promoted to series regular for Season 6, TVLine has learned.

Sobhian made his first appearance on the CW drama in the Season 4 finale, when the Legends altered history and erased their Zari from the timeline. In her place, the air totem-wielding Behrad — who was never killed because of the changes to the past — became a member of Team Legends, while his Zari became a social media influencer/entrepreneur.

Halfway through Season 5, Behrad was killed by one of the Greek Fates, but he was later resurrected by Charlie/Clotho. And here’s where it gets (even more) complicated: After Charlie split Zari’s thread, allowing both versions of the character to live, Zari 1.0 realized that the two timelines were fighting for control of Behrad’s life, so she went back inside the totem to save her brother in the Season 5 ender. (Check out TVLine’s post mortem Q&A with co-showrunner Phil Klemmer for scoop on that twist and much more.)

Sobhian’s promotion isn’t the only big casting shakeup ahead of Season 6: Maisie Richardson-Sellers, who most recently played Charlie, will not be returning as a series regular. The fifth season also saw the departures of original cast member Brandon Routh (aka Ray Palmer/The Atom) and his on- and off-screen partner Courtney Ford (aka Nora Darhk).

Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 is slated to debut midseason 2021 on The CW.

