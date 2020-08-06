Legends of Tomorrow: Olivia Swann Will Be Back as Series Regular in Season 6

Earthbound Astra is sticking with the Legends of Tomorrow. The character’s decision to explore the human world in the Season 5 finale cast some understandable doubt about her future, but TVLine has learned that Astra’s portrayer, Olivia Swann, will return as a series regular for Season 6.

The English actress first appeared in a pair of Season 4 episodes before becoming a full-time member of the cast the following year. In the Season 5 ender, Astra gave Constantine’s soul coin back to him and announced that she wants to try living a normal life on Earth.

“A lot of times with characters, we bring them on, and you just have this sneaking suspicion that there is more to explore,” executive producer Phil Klemmer previously told TVLine. Like with Jes Macallan’s Ava Sharpe, Tala Ashe’s Zari 1.0 and Maisie Richardson-Sellers’ Amaya in their own early days on the series, “you just kind of had this nagging suspicion of like, ‘Oh, God, I know there’s so much more that you can do, but we just ran out of time,’ and Olivia’s one of those performers. When you saw the sorority episode, that was her first chance to sort of exist out in the world. You get to see that she’s got all these sort of hidden gears.”

With Astra free from Hell now and trying her hand at human life, “She’s got a lot to figure out, and that could be super, super fascinating,” Klemmer continued. “And she’s great for Constantine as well. Their history really provides a great dynamic.”

Plus, “we need more bad people! Like, let’s be honest,” Klemmer added with a laugh. “We can’t have everybody fully rehabilitated. I guess you [can] just call her totally amoral and cutthroat. That’s an awesome energy to have on our gang of big-hearted sweeties.”

As previously reported, the makeup of the Waverider will, come Season 6, once again look different: Shayan Sobhian, who plays Zari’s younger brother Behrad, has been promoted to series regular, while Richardson-Sellers, who most recently portrayed Charlie, will not be back.

Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 is slated to debut in or before Spring 2021 on The CW.

Are you happy that Astra is sticking around? Hit the comments with your thoughts!