Legends of Tomorrow: Adam Tsekhman Upped to Series Regular for Season 6

Get ready to learn a lot more about former Time Bureau wonk Gary Green now that DC’s Legends of Tomorrow has promoted Adam Tsekhman to series regular for Season 6.

Tsekhman first appeared as whip-cracker Ava Sharpe’s eager-beaver colleague in the CW series’ Season 3 premiere, in which the Bureau (theoretically) relieved the Legends of their time-policing duties.

Season 6, premiering sometime in early 2021, will not only grant Gary full Legend status but also explore his origin story, which is “even more bizarre than you would imagine,” EW.com reports. TV's Big Cast Changes (2020-2021)

Already during the off-season, Legends of Tomorrow has promoted Shayan Sobhian (who plays Behrad) and Olivia Swann (Astra) to series regulars for Season 6, while Lisseth Chavez (Chicago P.D.) has been added to the cast in the role of alien expert Esperanza “Spooner” Cruz.

Prior to his run as Legends‘ Gary, Tsekhman’s TV credits included episodes of Six, Transparent, 2 Broke Girls and Hawaii Five-0.

