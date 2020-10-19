Legends Casts TVD Alum as Sadistic Genius — Is He Season 6's Big Bad?

As if aliens weren’t enough to handle, a brilliant and sadistic newcomer will also cause trouble for the Legends of Tomorrow in Season 6: The CW series has tapped Raffi Barsoumian (The Vampire Diaries) to recur as Bishop, a once-in-a-generation genius, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Bishop has “seen the end of the world, and he thinks he has a way to save it,” per the official character description. “But despite his purported love of humanity, Bishop isn’t great with people. He pretends to be a groovy bon vivant with a taste for cognac and a killer vinyl collection, but in fact, he’s a sadistic egomaniac who treats all living creatures — human and alien alike — as his scientific playthings.”

As a result, the Legends quickly come to realize that “Bishop’s drive to play god may very well hasten the world’s end. And it was no accident that Bishop lived to see the world’s end. He used his brilliant scientific mind to give himself, well, certain enhancements.” Hmm, he sure sounds like Big Bad material, doesn’t he?

As previously reported, the makeup of the Waverider will, come Season 6, once again look different: Lisseth Chavez (Chicago P.D.) has come onboard in the series-regular role of alien expert Esperanza “Spooner” Cruz. Additionally, Shayan Sobhian (aka Behrad) and Adam Tsekhman (Gary) have been promoted to regulars, while Maisie Richardson-Sellers, who most recently portrayed Charlie, will not be back. Plus, TVLine has confirmed that Olivia Swann (Astra) will return to the show full-time.

Barsoumian most recently starred in the short-lived CBS drama The Code as Warrant Officer Rami Ahmadi. He has also appeared on The Vampire Diaries (as Travelers leader Markos), Shameless and NCIS.

Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 is slated to debut next year on The CW. Until then, hit the comments with your theories on Bishop!