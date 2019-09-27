Ratings: Young Sheldon Drops in Leadoff Spot, Unicorn Is Night's No. 1 Debut, Sunnyside Opens Low

RELATED STORIES CBS' Evil Premiere: Grade It!

To the surprise of no one, Young Sheldon took quite a hit in CBS’ Thursday leadoff spot.

The Big Bang spinoff’s Season 3 premiere drew 8.1 million total viewers and a 1.0 demo rating, down sharply from its sophomore average (11.1 mil/1.7) leading out of its sire, and marking series lows. That said, it was Thursday’s most watched non-sports programming and the night’s top-rated sitcom of many.

Continuing the Eye’s night, The Unicorn debuted to 6 mil/0.8 (TVLine reader grade “B”), making it Thursday’s top-rated series launch. With a softer lead-in, Mom (6.2 mil/0.8) returned down three tenths from its finale, while Carol’s Second Act (6 mil/0.7, reader grade “C+”) landed a tenth below Life in Pieces‘ springtime average in the time slot. Capping CBS’ night, Evil premiered to 4.6 mil/0.7 (reader grade “A-“), down a tick from S.W.A.T.‘s sophomore average (5.3 mil/0.8) in the time slot.

Elsewhere:

ABC | Grey’s Anatomy (6.5 mil/1.5, reader grade “B”) returned up from its finale and easily led non-sports Thursday fare in the demo. A Million Little Things (5.1 mil/1.1, reader grade “A-“) and How to Get Away With Murder (2.5 mil/0.6, reader grade “A-“) were steady with their finales.

NBC | Superstore (2.9 mil/0.8, “A-“) improved on its finale, while The Good Place (2.4 mil/0.7, “A”) and SVU (3.7 mil/0.7, “B+”) were steady. Among debuts, Perfect Harmony did 2.6 mil/0.5 (reader grade “B-“), while Sunnyside mustered just 1.8 mil and a 0.4 (and a “C+”).

FOX | In fast nationals, Thursday Night Football (12.7 mil/3.9) is up from last year’s Eagles/Rams opener.

THE CW | The Outpost‘s double-episode finale did 650K/0.1 and 510K/0.1.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt's Inside Line.