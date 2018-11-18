Arrowverse's 'Elseworlds' Crossover: New Promo Pits Supergirl vs. Alex

At this point, it’s hard to imagine anything coming between Kara and Alex Danvers. Then again, we never thought we’d see Oliver Queen kissing Iris West-Allen — yet here we are.

A new teaser for the Arrowverse’s upcoming “Elseworlds” crossover aired during Sunday’s episode of Supergirl, in which the Girl of Steel finds herself taken prisoner by her own sister. “You are as despicable as they come,” a newly braided Alex tells Kara from the other side of the glass. “You are dangerous, and you are clearly crazy.”

“Alex, I know the world looks one way to you, but we’re sisters,” Kara insists — though it doesn’t look like Alex is interested in hearing any of her prisoner’s perceived lies.

This year’s Arrowverse crossover event will air Sunday, Dec. 9 through Tuesday, Dec. 11, comprised of the ninth episodes of The Flash (airing on a special night), Arrow and Supergirl (airing on a special night). Guest stars include Ruby Rose (Orange Is the New Black) as Batwoman/Kate Kane, Tyler Hoechlin (reprising his role as Supergirl‘s Superman/Clark Kent), Elizabeth Tulloch (Grimm) as Lois Lane, Jeremy Davies (Lost) as Arkham Asylum doc John Deegan), LaMonica Garrett (Designated Survivor) as Mar Novu aka The Monitor and Cassandra Jean Amell as Mr. Freeze’s wife, Nora.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch the crossover’s Supergirl-centric tease, then drop a comment with your hopes for the three-part “Elseworlds” event below.