Oliver Kisses Iris (?!) in First Promo for Arrowverse's 'Elseworlds' Crossover

It’s a case of (very) strange bedfellows in the first official promo for this season’s Arrowverse crossover, as The Flash‘s Iris West-Allen is seen puckering up to… Arrow‘s Oliver Queen? The CW on Monday aired a sneak peek of “Elseworlds,” a three-part event that promises to shake things up — in more ways than one, apparently.

This year’s Arrowverse crossover event will air Sunday, Dec. 9 through Tuesday, Dec. 11, comprised of the ninth episodes of The Flash (airing on a special night), Arrow and Supergirl (airing on a special night). Guest stars include Ruby Rose (Orange Is the New Black) as Batwoman/Kate Kane, Tyler Hoechlin (reprising his role as Supergirl‘s Superman/Clark Kent), Elizabeth Tulloch (Grimm) as Lois Lane, Jeremy Davies (Lost) as Arkham Asylum doc John Deegan), LaMonica Garrett (Designated Survivor) as Mar Novu aka The Monitor and Cassandra Jean Amell as Mr. Freeze’s wife, Nora.

Through various sneak peeks released by The CW, we knew that “Elseworlds” would find Barry and Oliver switching suits, but no one said anything about switching love interests. This is one image we may never purge from our memory.

which, sadly, doesn't include the Legends of Tomorrow