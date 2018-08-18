Set Your DVR: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Aug. 19

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “Tenderfoot TV” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to Set Your DVR.

Below you’ll find Mr. Mercedes and five other season or series premieres, 10 season finales (including The Affair) and more.

Sunday, August 19

8 pm The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time (Syfy; view exclusive posters)

9 pm The 2000s docuseries finale (CNN)

9 pm The Affair Season 4 finale (Showtime; renewed and cancelled!)

10 pm The History of Comedy Season 2 finale (CNN; not yet renewed)

10 pm Shades of Blue series finale (NBC)

Monday, August 20

8 pm Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney – Live From Liverpool (CBS; 60 minutes)

9 pm MTV Video Music Awards (MTV)

Tuesday, August 21

9 pm Animal Kingdom Season 3 finale (TNT; get renewal status)

10 pm Love Is___ Season 1 finale (OWN; get renewal status)

10 pm Fear Factor Season 9 finale (MTV; not yet renewed)

Wednesday, August 22

12 am Harlots Season 2 finale (Hulu; not yet renewed)

10 pm Mr. Mercedes Season 2 premiere (Audience; watch trailer)

10 pm Queen Sugar Season 3 finale (OWN; 90 minutes; get renewal status)

10 pm Yellowstone Season 1 finale (Paramount Network; get renewal status)

Thursday, August 23

12 am Rob Riggle’s Ski Master Academy series premiere (Sony Crackle; all eight episodes)

8 pm Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 2 premiere (MTV; two hours; watch trailer)

9 pm Trial & Error: Lady, Killer finale (NBC; unofficially cancelled)

10 pm Swedish Dicks Season 2 finale (Pop; two episodes; not yet renewed)

10 pm American Woman Season 1 finale (Paramount Network; not yet renewed)

Friday, August 24

12 am Dreamworks Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Season 3 premiere (Netflix; all seven episodes)

12 am The Innocents series premiere (Netflix; all eight episodes)

12 am Safe Harbour Stateside premiere (Hulu; all four episodes)

