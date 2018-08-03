TVLine Items: FEUD: Charles and Diana Nixed, Josh Peck Gets Fuller and More

The royal family can breathe a sigh of relief: The second edition of FX’s anthology series FEUD will not focus on Prince Charles and Princess Diana, as previously announced.

“As far as I know, [that idea is] not active right now,” FX CEO John Landgraf told The Hollywood Reporter at the Television Critics Assoc. summer press tour on Friday.

Although the network had already cast the drama with rumored leads Matthew Goode (The Crown) and Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl), “we decided we didn’t feel we had the material right and decided not to move forward with it,” Landgraf explained.

* Josh Peck will reunite with his Grandfathered dad John Stamos on Season 4 of Fuller House as a father in a hipster Daddy and Me group that Jesse takes baby Pamela to, TVLine has learned. Stamos revealed the casting via Instagram:

* Showtime’s political documentary The Circus will return with the first of nine new episodes on Sunday, Sept. 16 at 8/7c, leading up to the midterm elections this November.

* Rob Riggle (Modern Family, The Daily Show) will star opposite Leah Remini and Kaitlin Olson in an untitled Fox comedy pilot from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator Rob McElhenney and Rob Rosell, our sister site Deadline reports. The project centers around a woman (Remini), her new wife (Olson) and her ex-husband (Riggle), who all live under the same roof while raising two kids.

* Amazon has given a script-to-series order to a jet-setting drama project from Crazy Rich Asians author Kevin Kwan, about Hong Kong’s most powerful family and the business empire they control, per Deadline.

* Disney Channel has ordered the live-action comedy series Gabby Duran & The Unsittables, starring 12-year-old newcomer Kylie Cantrall as a young girl who babysits an unruly group of very important extraterrestrial children.

* MTV has released a trailer for Jersey Shore Family Vacation Part 2, premiering Thursday, Aug. 23 at 8 pm:

