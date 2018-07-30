TVLine Items: Fred Rogers' PBS Encore, Blindspot Casts Schitt's Star and More

PBS is revisiting Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood: The public broadcaster will air Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, this summer’s hit documentary about the the late Fred Rogers and his iconic children’s show, early next year.

To date, the film has made $20 million at the box office since its June 8 release, the largest gross for any biographical doc ever.

“It’s an extraordinarily uplifting piece,” PBS president and CEO Paula Kerger said at the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Monday (per Adweek.com), adding that the “quiet man in the red cardigan … really caught fire this year. It feels like there is a Fred Rogers moment that is really tremendously important and resonant.”

* Dustin Milligan (Schitt’s Creek) and Annie Q. (The Leftovers) both will guest-star on Season 4 of NBC’s Blindspot, TVLine has learned exclusively. No character details are currently available.

* The Television Critics Association Awards will present the Career Achievement Award to One Day at a Time star Rita Moreno, while the hit ’90s NBC sitcom Friends will receive the Heritage Award during the Aug. 4 ceremony.

* MTV has greenlit Lohan Beach Club (working title), a docuseries following actress Lindsay Lohan as she expands her business empire with an exclusive seaside destination in Mykonos, Greece. Watch a video announcement for the project, which is slated to premiere in 2019:

* Showtime has given a pilot order to the drama Queen Fur, about a curvy, sexy, unapologetic high school dropout (The Glee Project alumna Lily Mae Harrington) who is finding her womanhood.

* Netflix has greenlit new drama series White Lines, from creator Alex Pina (Money Heist). In the show, the body of a famous Manchester DJ is found 20 years after his mysterious disappearance. His sister then returns to the Spanish island of Ibiza to investigate. Pina will serve as showrunner and executive-produce alongside Cristina Lopez Ferraz (Money Heist), Andy Harries and Sharon Hughff (The Crown).

* Chef’s Table Season 5 will launch on Friday, Sept. 28 on Netflix, the streamer has announced.

* Netflix will debut the new four-part cooking series Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, based on the bestselling book of the same name and hosted by author Samin Nosrat, on Friday, Oct. 19.

* Last but not least, Netflix has ordered to series The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell. The unscripted offering hails from The Jim Henson Company and will feature the titular social media star as she invites viewers into her home and whips up baked goods and other various artistic creations.

* AT&T Audience Network has released a new trailer for Season 2 of Mr. Mercedes, premiering Wednesday, Aug. 22 at 10/9c.

