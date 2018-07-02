Animal Kingdom, Claws Renewed

TNT delivered good news to two of its summer series on Monday, renewing Animal Kingdom and Claws for Season 4 and Season 3, respectively.

Crime drama Animal Kingdom stars Ellen Barkin as the matriarch of the Cody crime family, with Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary and Finn Cole rounding out the cast. Season 3 — currently airing Tuesdays at 9/8c — kicked off with the death of Scott Speedman’s Baz, and the Cody men now find themselves increasingly divided as they fight for control and independence. The Season 3 finale is set for Aug. 21.

Claws — currently in the midst of its second season, airing Sundays at 9/8c — centers on five manicurists at a Florida nail salon who get caught up in a life of crime. The dramedy stars Niecy Nash, Carrie Preston and Dean Norris.

Claws this season is averaging 1.2 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers), about on par with its freshman run. Animal Kingdom meanwhile is averaging 1.27 mil and a 0.4 five weeks into Season 3, up a tick in audience while matching the demo of its sophomore run.

TVLine’s Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect TNT’s renewals.

