Yellowstone Renewed for Season 2 at Paramount Network

The Dutton family’s ranch will live to see another day: Paramount Network has renewed Western drama Yellowstone for a 10-episode second season.

Led by Oscar winner Kevin Costner, Yellowstone follows the members of a Montana family who own the largest cattle ranch in the United States — a piece of property that is often in conflict with the community surrounding it. Luke Grimes (Brothers & Sisters), Kelly Reilly (True Detective) and Wes Bentley (American Horror Story) round out the cast.

The series premiered in June to 2.8 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, and to date is averaging just under 2.4 mil and a 0.4 (in Live+Same Day ratings). With DVR playback, the totals about double, making the freshman drama the second-most watched cable drama behind a little thing called The Walking Dead. Season 1 is currently airing Wednesdays at 10/9c, with the finale set for Aug. 22.

Yellowstone‘s success comes on the heels of Paramount’s Waco and American Woman both debuting solidly among their target demos, with the former recently collecting three Emmy Award nominations.

RELATEDHeathers Reboot Scrapped Entirely at Paramount Network

One Paramount project that won’t make it to air: its long-gestating TV adaptation of Heathers, which in June was scrapped entirely after a delayed start. Keith Cox, president of development and production at the network, said at the time that Heathers‘ satirical depiction of violence inside a high school “didn’t feel right,” particularly after the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

TVLine’s Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Yellowstone‘s second season. Are you happy to hear the show will be back?