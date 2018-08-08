Queen Sugar Renewed for Season 4

Queen Sugar will continue to reign at OWN: The cable network on Wednesday renewed its drama series for a fourth season.

Created by Oscar-nominated director Ava DuVernay, Queen Sugar follows the three Bordelon siblings — Nova (Rutina Wesley), Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) and Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe) — who have moved to Louisiana to claim an 800-acre sugarcane farm that they inherited from their late father.

“Under Ava’s creative vision and leadership, Queen Sugar continues to earn a well-deserved reputation for depicting nuanced characters, rich storylines and establishing an inclusive team that inspires and ignites much needed conversations about our society today,” said Erik Logan, president of OWN. “We are very proud of this show, the incredible cast, producers and crew, and can’t wait for more of the Bordelon family in Season 4.”

OWN also announced that Anthony Sparks, who has previously served as a writer and executive producer on the series, will take over as showrunner for Season 4.

Through the first 10 of Season 3’s dozen episodes, Queen Sugar is averaging 1.1 million total viewers and a 0.26 demo rating, down 25 and 38 percent from its sophomore run, but still good enough to rank No. 4 on OWN in both measures (trailing The Haves and the Have Nots, If Loving You Is Wrong and Greenleaf, but outpacing the already renewed Love Is___).

Queen Sugar‘s third season is currently airing Wednesdays at 10/9c; the super-sized season finale will air Aug. 22 from 10 to 11:30 pm.

