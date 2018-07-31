TVLine Items: Time Traveler's Wife HBO Series, Victoria Return Date and More

Former Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat is once again time-hopping, this time with The Time Traveler’s Wife at HBO.

The cable network has given a series order to Moffat’s adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger’s novel, which was previously made into a 2009 film starring Eric Bana and Rachel McAdams, our sister site Deadline reports.

The show is described as an intricate and magical love story about Clare and Henry, whose marriage has one major problem: time travel.

“I read Audrey Niffenegger’s The Time Traveler’s Wife many years ago, and I fell in love with it,” Moffat told Deadline. “In fact, I wrote a Doctor Who episode called ‘The Girl In the Fireplace’ as a direct response to it. When, in her next novel, Audrey had a character watching that very episode, I realized she was probably on to me. All these years later, the chance to adapt the novel itself is a dream come true. The brave new world of long form television is now ready for this kind of depth and complexity. It’s a story of happy ever after — but not necessarily in that order.”

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* The historical drama Victoria will return for Season 3 on Sunday, Jan. 13, on Masterpiece on PBS.

* Hulu has given a pilot order to a Less Than Zero reboot starring Austin Abrams (The Walking Dead) as a college freshman — Andrew McCarthy played the role in the 1987 film — who returns home for Christmas to spend time with his ex-girlfriend and his friend who struggles with addiction, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Sam Huntington (Being Human) will recur on ABC’s fall drama A Million Little Things, about a group of friends who get a wake-up call when one of them unexpectedly dies, Deadline reports. The actor will play a mystery man from Maggie’s (Allison Miller) past.

* The Magicians has tapped Jolene Purdy (Orange Is the New Black) to recur during Season 4 as a highly emotional magical creature tasked with tending to notorious party god Bacchus, per Deadline.

* OWN has renewed the romantic drama Love Is___ for Season 2. The Season 1 finale airs Tuesday, Aug. 21, at 10/9c.

* Jake Abel (Supernatural) will recur on Bravo’s upcoming true-crime anthology series Dirty John as the oldest child and only son of Connie Britton’s character, Deadline reports.

