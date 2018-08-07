Trial & Error's NBC Future in Limbo

It seems the Murder Board could be getting erased for good.

The fate of NBC’s mockumentary comedy Trial & Error is up in the air, now that the deadline has passed for the Peacock Net to renew the series for Season 3.

According to our sister site Deadline, production studio Warner Bros. TV will begin shopping the show to other platforms. The contracts for series-regular cast members, meanwhile, have not yet expired, which could raise the likelihood of the series finding a new home.

An NBC source tells TVLine that the network has not formally cancelled the show, despite the renewal deadline having passed.

Currently in its second season, Trial & Error stars Nicholas D’Agosto (Gotham) as Josh Segal, a bright-eyed defense attorney who relocates from New York to the small South Carolina town of East Peck, where he and his hapless legal team try to prove the innocence of seemingly very guilty clients. Jayma Mays (Glee), Sherri Shepherd (30 Rock) and Steven Boyer (Orange Is the New Black) round out the regular cast.

The comedy also centers on a different defendant each season: John Lithgow starred as (innocent!) poet Larry Henderson in Season 1, while Season 2 focuses on East Peck socialite Lavinia Peck-Foster, played by Kristin Chenoweth. A potential third season would likely bring in a new star.

Trial & Error‘s second season resumes with back-to-back episodes on Thursday, Aug. 9, at 9/8c. Are you disappointed to hear the show could be done?