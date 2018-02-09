Ratings: Olympics Dominate Thursday, HTGAWM Hits Series Lows

NBC’s coverage of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics’ first primetime events on Thursday night averaged 14.5 million total viewers and a 3.3 demo rating, dominating the night on both counts. Olympics Opening Ceremonies 2018: The Best and Worst Moments Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Per the Peacock, coverage peaked from 9-9:15 pm ET, which included Nathan Chen’s performance in the figure skating team event.

Opposite the Winter Games….

FOX | The newly renewed The Four (3.73 mil/1.2) dipped a tenth with its freshman finale (read recap).

THE CW | Supernatural (1.82 mil/0.6, recap) and Arrow (1.3 mil/0.4, recap) each added a handful of eyeballs while steady in the demo.

ABC | Grey’s Anatomy (7.3 mil/2.0, recap) slipped 18 and 13 percent to its smallest audience since May and its lowest demo number since November’s midseason finale. Scandal (4.6 mil/1.1, recap) fell 18 and 21 percent to its smallest audience ever and its lowest rating since midseason finale. HTGAWM (3.3 mil/0.8, recap) was down 12 and 20 percent to all-time lows.

CBS | Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (5.6 mil/1.4) dropped 22 percent from Wednesday’s opener.

