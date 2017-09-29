Ratings: Will & Grace Revival Tops Thursday, Draws 10 Million Viewers

You can go home again.

NBC’s Will & Grace revival drew 10.2 million total viewers and a 3.0 rating (per finals), topping all Thursday entertainment programming in the demo and marking NBC’s best new or returning comedy premiere in six years (since 9/22/11, when The Office and Whitney did 3.9 and 3.3, respectively).

In total audience, W&G delivered NBC’s most-watched Thursday comedy telecast in 10 years (since My Name Is Earl drew 10.7 million on 2/1/07).

TVLine readers gave the Must-See TV staple’s Season 9 premiere an average grade of “B.”

CBS’ Thursday Night Football (10.7 mil/3.2) was the night’s overall demo leader, though down 18 and 26 percent from the fast nationals for the network’s coverage of last year’s Texans/Patriots kickoff game.

Elsewhere on the night, per fast nationals….

NBC | Superstore (4.6 mil/1.2, TVLine reader grade “B+”) drew its best regular time slot rating since Oct. 27, The Good Place (4.6 mil/1.3) matched its recent Wednesday return and Great News (5.1 mil/1.3, reader grade “B+”) returned to a demo high. Chicago Fire (7.2 mil/1.5, reader grade “A-“) improved on its finale (6.3 mil/1.3, on a Tuesday) and gave NBC its best non-sports rating in the time slot since October 2015.

ABC | Grey’s Anatomy‘s two-hour premiere averaged 7.9 million and a 2.3 (and a grade of “B+”), improving on its finale (7.9 mil/2.0) with its best numbers since early February. How to Get Away With Murder (4 mil/1.1, reader grade “B+”) was down from its finale (4.9 mil/1.4), tying series lows with its return.

FOX | Gotham (2.8 mil/0.8) dipped to new series lows, while The Orville (3.7 mil/1.1) dropped a few eyeballs but was steady in the demo.

THE CW | Penn & Teller (1.7 mil/0.4) was flat, Whose Line (1.1 mil/0.2) dipped.

