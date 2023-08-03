CBS Unveils Fall Premiere Dates for Survivor and Amazing Race, UK Ghosts, Yellowstone Encores and More

CBS on Thursday became the fourth broadcast network (following The CW, Fox and NBC) to reveal premiere dates for its Fall 2023 TV season, which is heavy on reality TV and game shows.

As previously reported, the mega-hit Western Yellowstone, starting with its very first episode, will gallop on over from Paramount Network (with sure-to-be censored episodes) to help supplant strikes-postponed seasons of scripted shows. Also being enlisted for that cause are the UK comedy Ghosts (on which the CBS sitcom is based, and starting with Season 1), onetime CBS drama SEAL Team (picking up with Season 5) and the Paramount+ docuseries FBI True.

In terms of fresh fare, Survivor and The Amazing Race will return with expanded, 90-minute episodes in late September, while summertime series Big Brother and The Challenge: USA will extend their runs into the fall. Also on tap are the Josh Duhamel-hosted competition Buddy Games, the Jaime Camil-fronted game show Lotería Loca and a U.S. adaptation of Raid the Cage (based on the Israeli quizzer).

Read on for CBS’ complete Fall 2023 premiere date rollout…

NEW (OR NEW-TO-USA!) SHOWS IN CAPS; click show title for details

THURSDAY, SEPT. 14

8 pm Big Brother (new episode)

9 pm BUDDY GAMES (series premiere)

10 pm The Challenge: USA (new episode)

SATURDAY, SEPT. 16

9 pm 48 Hours (Season 36 premiere; back-to-back episodes)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 17 (following NFL double-header)

7:30 pm 60 Minutes (Season 56 premiere)

8:30 pm Yellowstone Season 1 (new to CBS; back-to-back episodes)

10:30 pm Big Brother (new episode)

MONDAY, SEPT. 25

8 pm NCIS 20th Anniversary Mini-Marathon (episodes TBA)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 27

8 pm Survivor (Season 45 premiere, 90 minutes weekly)

9:30 pm The Amazing Race (Season 35 premiere, 90 minutes weekly)

FRIDAY, SEPT. 29

8 pm Fire Country (back-to-back encore episodes)

10 pm Blue Bloods (“classic” encore episodes)

MONDAY, OCT. 2

8 pm The Price Is Right at Night (new episode)

9 pm LOTERÍA LOCA (series premiere)

10 pm NCIS (encore episode)

TUESDAY, OCT. 3

8 pm Big Brother (new time slot)

9 pm FBI TRUE docuseries (new to CBS from Paramount+)

10 pm FBI (encore episode)

FRIDAY, OCT. 13

8 pm The Price Is Right at Night (new time slot)

9 pm RAID THE CAGE (series premiere)

10 pm Blue Bloods (encore episode)

THURSDAY, NOV. 2

8 pm Big Brother (new episode)

9 pm Young Sheldon (encore episode)

9:30 pm Ghosts (encore episode)

10 pm SEAL Team Season 5 (new to CBS from Paramount+)

FRIDAY, NOV. 3

8 pm Let’s Make a Deal Primetime (new episode)

9 pm Raid the Cage (new episode)

10 pm Blue Bloods (encore episode)

THURSDAY, NOV. 16

8 pm Young Sheldon (encore episode)

8:30 pm Ghosts (encore episode)

9 pm GHOSTS U.K. (new to CBS; back-to-back episodes)

10 pm SEAL Team (new to CBS episode)

