The CW Unveils Fall Premiere Dates for FBoy Island’s Return, Sullivan’s Crossing and More Imports

The CW on Wednesday became the second broadcast network (after Fox) to reveal premiere dates for its Fall 2023 TV season, which is heavy on imported shows and unscripted series.

With no resolution in sight between the AMPTP and WGA, and a potential SAG-AFTRA strike on the horizon, The CW’s fall schedule will kick off with… Inside the NFL and the European thriller The Swarm.

October will bring the return of Fboy Island, which makes its CW debut with Season 3. Meanwhile, the Canadian dramas Sullivan’s Crossing (featuring Chad Michael Murray and Scott Patterson) and The Spencer Sisters (starring Lea Thompson and Stacey Farber) will make their Stateside debuts that same month.

Read on for The CW’s complete Fall 2023 premiere date rollout.

NEW (OR NEW-TO-USA!) SHOWS IN CAPS; click show title for details

TUESDAY, SEPT. 5

8 pm INSIDE THE NFL (Season Premiere)

9 pm THE SWARM (Series Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 4

8 pm SULLIVAN’S CROSSING (Series Premiere)

9 pm THE SPENCER SISTERS (Series Premiere)

THURSDAY, OCT. 12

8 pm FBoy Island (Season 3 Premiere, two hours)

MONDAY, OCT. 16

8 pm SON OF A CRITCH (Original Episode)

8:30 pm RUN THE BURBS (Original Episode)

9 pm CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING (Original Episode)

9:30 pm EVERYONE ELSE BURNS (Series Premiere)

FRIDAY, OCT. 20

8 pm Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Season 10 Premiere)

9 pm Inside the NFL (Encore Episode)

SATURDAY, OCT. 28

8 pm Masters of Illusion (Season 10 Premiere)

8:30 pm Masters of Illusion (Original Episode)

9 pm World’s Funniest Animals (Season 4 Premiere)

9:30 pm World’s Funniest Animals (Original Episode)

TUESDAY, NOV. 14

8 pm Inside the NFL (Original Episode)

9 pm Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Season 12 Premiere)

9:30 pm Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Original Episode)

FGIRL ISLAND, Walker, All American, All American: Homecoming, Superman & Lois

DC’s Stargirl, The Flash (ending), Kung Fu, Nancy Drew (ending), Riverdale (ending), Walker Independence, The Winchesters, Gotham Knights