Fox (Finally) Reveals a Fall Schedule Full of ‘Toons and Reality TV, as Writers Strike Marches On

Fox at long last has revealed its game plan for the Fall TV season, long after ABC, CBS, NBC and The CW did same. But as a reward for your patience, you also get actual premiere dates! Which is nice.

♦ Fox, as ABC did, is hedging its bets on the WGA and AMPTP reaching a strike resolution anytime soon, and going with a slate that is 100% reality-TV and animated fare.

♦ Among new series, the Dan Harmon ‘toon Krapopolis (as recently reported) will launch out of an NFL doubleheader and air on Sundays, while the David Spade-hosted Snake Oil quiz show of sorts will lead out of The Masked Singer Season 9 on Wednesdays.

♦ All live-action dramas and comedies are on hold for “midseason.”

NEW SHOWS IN CAPS; click show title for details

FRIDAYS (ongoing)

8 pm WWE Friday Night SmackDown

TUESDAY, SEPT. 19

8 pm Celebrity Name That Tune season premiere

9 pm I Can See Your Voice season premiere

SUNDAY, SEPT 24 (following NFL doubleheader)

8 pm KRAPOPOLIS series premiere (two episodes, live in all time zones)

MONDAY, SEPT. 25

8 pm Kitchen Nightmares season premiere

9 pm Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season premiere

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 27

8 pm The Masked Singer season premiere

9 pm SNAKE OIL series premiere

THURSDAY, SEPT. 28

8 pm Hell’s Kitchen season premiere

9 pm LEGO Masters season premiere

SUNDAY, OCT. 1

8 pm The Simpsons season premiere

8:30 pm KRAPOPOLIS time slot premiere

9 pm Bob’s Burgers season premiere

9:30 pm Family Guy season premiere

9-1-1: Lone Star, Accused, Alert: Missing Persons Unit, Animal Control, The Cleaning Lady, DOC, Farmer Wants a Wife, The Great North, GRIMSBURG, The Masked Singer (Season 11), Next Level Chef, RESCUE: HI-SURF, WE ARE FAMILY

9-1-1 (which then got picked up by ABC), Call Me Kat, Fantasy Island, Monarch and The Resident

Welcome to Flatch remains on the bubble.

