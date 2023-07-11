Fox (Finally) Reveals a Fall Schedule Full of ‘Toons and Reality TV, as Writers Strike Marches On

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Fox at long last has revealed its game plan for the Fall TV season, long after ABC, CBS, NBC and The CW did same. But as a reward for your patience, you also get actual premiere dates! Which is nice.
♦ Fox, as ABC did, is hedging its bets on the WGA and AMPTP reaching a strike resolution anytime soon, and going with a slate that is 100% reality-TV and animated fare.
♦ Among new series, the Dan Harmon ‘toon Krapopolis (as recently reported) will launch out of an NFL doubleheader and air on Sundays, while the David Spade-hosted Snake Oil quiz show of sorts will lead out of The Masked Singer Season 9 on Wednesdays.
♦ All live-action dramas and comedies are on hold for “midseason.”
NEW SHOWS IN CAPS; click show title for details
FRIDAYS (ongoing)
8 pm WWE Friday Night SmackDown
TUESDAY, SEPT. 19
8 pm Celebrity Name That Tune season premiere
9 pm I Can See Your Voice season premiere
SUNDAY, SEPT 24 (following NFL doubleheader)
8 pm KRAPOPOLIS series premiere (two episodes, live in all time zones)
MONDAY, SEPT. 25
8 pm Kitchen Nightmares season premiere
9 pm Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season premiere
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 27
8 pm The Masked Singer season premiere
9 pm SNAKE OIL series premiere
THURSDAY, SEPT. 28
8 pm Hell’s Kitchen season premiere
9 pm LEGO Masters season premiere
SUNDAY, OCT. 1
8 pm The Simpsons season premiere
8:30 pm KRAPOPOLIS time slot premiere
9 pm Bob’s Burgers season premiere
9:30 pm Family Guy season premiere
9-1-1: Lone Star, Accused, Alert: Missing Persons Unit, Animal Control, The Cleaning Lady, DOC, Farmer Wants a Wife, The Great North, GRIMSBURG, The Masked Singer (Season 11), Next Level Chef, RESCUE: HI-SURF, WE ARE FAMILY
9-1-1 (which then got picked up by ABC), Call Me Kat, Fantasy Island, Monarch and The Resident
Welcome to Flatch remains on the bubble.Want SCOOP on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com, and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line!
The Great North?
Same question.
Left off press release; midseason. Added.
No news about Welcome to Flatch?
Still on the bubble
I wonder when the other networks will announce their revised fall schedules that take the strike into account.
I’m so glad they are finally bringing back, “I Can See Your Voice”. I have been patiently waiting for it’s return!. I really like that show. I love playing along and trying to figure out who can really sing and who can’t.
Marking my calendar for October 1 right now, can’t wait for the return of Bob’s! Similar question to above, I wonder where Great North is?
So Masked Singer is on both the schedule and held for midseason lists?
Two different seasons….
What is ironic to me is that the Streaming Services were kind of the impetus for this strike, and looking at all the crappy Fall schedules, the Streaming Services are the ones who are going to benefit from being the only ones with original, scripted series. While they may not be producing any, those who have resisted adding services, partially b/c they’re fine/have enough content on OTA TV, have “missed” many of the buzzworthy shows, and may finally begin to sample those because there’s only crap airing on Network TV. Or maybe streamers like Pluto and Crackle will benefit. But Network TV will most certainly suffer, and it will be hard to come back from that.
Welcome to Flatch?
https://tvline.com/lists/cancelled-renewed-on-the-bubble-tv-shows-2023-list/welcome-to-flatch-season-3-cancelled-or-renewed-fox/
Still on the bubble
Well, at least there’s LEGO Masters… plus animation. Guess I’ll be watching two to three hours of Fox in the fall.
Really like Special Forces Forces & The Masked Singer. Call Me Kat wasn’t the same with out Leslie Jordan, Fantasy Island got to chick centered for me & Monarch was a guilty pleasure of mine but I knew it wasn’t going to last.