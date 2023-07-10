Krapopolis Kickoff (Finally) Set: Fox Announces Premiere Date for Dan Harmon’s Delayed Animated Comedy

Holy krap a spatula: Krapopolis is finally koming to a small skreen near you.

Fox announced Monday that the long-delayed animated comedy from Community and Rick and Morty mastermind Dan Harmon will have a two-episode launch on Sunday, Sept. 24 immediately following the network’s NFL doubleheader. The series will then move into its regular Sunday-at-8:30 pm time slot on Oct. 1, the same night that new seasons of The Simpsons, Bob’s Burger’s and Family Guy are set to debut.

With the writers’ strike upending the TV biz, Fox has yet to unveil its fall schedule (beyond its aforementioned, somewhat strike-resistant animated block).

Set in mythical ancient Greece, Krapopolis tells the story of a dysfunctional family of humans, gods and monsters trying to run one of the world’s first cities, while also trying their best to not kill each other in the process.

The voice cast includes Ted Lasso‘s Hannah Waddingham, What We Do in the Shadows‘ Matt Berry and The IT Crowd‘s Richard Ayoade. Harmon is an exec producer, with Jordan Young (BoJack Horseman) serving as showrunner. Fox has already renewed the series for a second season.