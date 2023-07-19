NBC Guts Fall Schedule Amid Dual Strikes, Pushes 6 Returning Series to 2024 — Plus: Good News for Magnum P.I.

NBC’s best laid fall plans are getting an extreme makeover amid the SAG-AFTRA and writers’ strikes.

The network announced Wednesday that six returning series — Night Court, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU — have been pushed to midseason, joining previously announced early-2024 entries Law & Order: Organized Crime, Lopez vs. Lopez and La Brea. Similarly, the launch of NBC’s new Jon Cryer-led sitcom Extended Family has also been delayed.

On the flip side, the second half of Magnum P.I.‘s fifth and final season — which was originally slated to bow at midseason — has been moved up to fall. The reboot’s farewell run will now air Wednesdays at 10 pm beginning Oct. 4, immediately following new (yes, new) episodes of former Tuesday occupant Quantum Leap (which got a jumpstart on Season 2 prior to the dual strikes).

NBC will also have fresh scripted offerings this fall via new dramas The Irrational and Found.

NBC’s revamped, rerun-infused fall lineup is below; new shows in caps:

MONDAY (Sept. 25)

8 pm The Voice

10 pm THE IRRATIONAL

TUESDAY (Sept. 26)

8 pm The Voice

9 pm America’s Got Talent (performance finale)

WEDNESDAY (Sept. 27)

8 pm America’s Got Talent (rerun)

9 pm America’s Got Talent (season finale)

THURSDAY (Sept. 28)

8 pm People’s Choice Country Awards

10 pm The Irrational (rerun)

FRIDAY (Sept. 29)

9 pm Dateline NBC

TUESDAY (Oct. 3)

8 pm The Voice

10 pm FOUND

WEDNESDAY (Oct. 4)

8 pm #OneChicago (rerun)

9 pm Quantum Leap (Season 2 premiere)

10 pm Magnum P.I. (Season 5B premiere)

THURSDAY (Oct. 5)

8 pm Law & Order universe (rerun)

9 pm Transplant (Season 3 premiere)

10 pm Dateline NBC

FRIDAY (Nov. 3)

8 pm The Wall (original)