NBC Guts Fall Schedule Amid Dual Strikes, Pushes 6 Returning Series to 2024 — Plus: Good News for Magnum P.I.

NBC’s best laid fall plans are getting an extreme makeover amid the SAG-AFTRA and writers’ strikes.
The network announced Wednesday that six returning series — Night Court, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU — have been pushed to midseason, joining previously announced early-2024 entries Law & Order: Organized Crime, Lopez vs. Lopez and La Brea. Similarly, the launch of NBC’s new Jon Cryer-led sitcom Extended Family has also been delayed.
On the flip side, the second half of Magnum P.I.‘s fifth and final season — which was originally slated to bow at midseason — has been moved up to fall. The reboot’s farewell run will now air Wednesdays at 10 pm beginning Oct. 4, immediately following new (yes, new) episodes of former Tuesday occupant Quantum Leap (which got a jumpstart on Season 2 prior to the dual strikes).
NBC will also have fresh scripted offerings this fall via new dramas The Irrational and Found.
NBC’s revamped, rerun-infused fall lineup is below; new shows in caps:
MONDAY (Sept. 25)
8 pm The Voice
10 pm THE IRRATIONAL
TUESDAY (Sept. 26)
8 pm The Voice
9 pm America’s Got Talent (performance finale)
WEDNESDAY (Sept. 27)
8 pm America’s Got Talent (rerun)
9 pm America’s Got Talent (season finale)
THURSDAY (Sept. 28)
8 pm People’s Choice Country Awards
10 pm The Irrational (rerun)
FRIDAY (Sept. 29)
9 pm Dateline NBC
TUESDAY (Oct. 3)
8 pm The Voice
10 pm FOUND
WEDNESDAY (Oct. 4)
8 pm #OneChicago (rerun)
9 pm Quantum Leap (Season 2 premiere)
10 pm Magnum P.I. (Season 5B premiere)
THURSDAY (Oct. 5)
8 pm Law & Order universe (rerun)
9 pm Transplant (Season 3 premiere)
10 pm Dateline NBC
FRIDAY (Nov. 3)
8 pm The Wall (original)
I’m glad to see that wonderful Canadian show Transplant is back. I love that show and the cast.
Is that Season 3 of Transplant starting on Oct. 5?
yes
Has it been revealed how many episodes of “Quantum Leap” they were able to bank? Last reported, it was at least four, but they may have squeezed in a few more after that.
I think it was 4 to 7 but they had a plan and I still think the person who walked through the Quantam leap generator was Sam and that will cause a huge ratings boost for the season 2 premire and again sure it pushes issues but I don’t care as long as it’s a well written show I can get past that
“pushes issues” what does this mean?
Like I stated in an earlier post, weird time for streamers to be raising prices when there’s nothing on.
The model doesn’t work. And the future will feature the streamers having to pay SOME type of residuals. When that happens, streamers, which are currently losing money, will start to lose obscene amounts of money.
Yes, just Google: “Streaming Companies Are Losing Billions” and see what pops up. :-)
Yeah, I know how it works. Doesn’t change what I said. I was going to keep Peacock regardless of the increase because I watch it a lot but now with nothing on I have no reason to.
I am so glad to see Magnum PI coming back soon!! I love this show & hope they reverse their decision & renew it for Season 6. I love Thomas & Juliet!! #SaveMagnumPI
When ABC announced their Fall line up full of reality and some re-runs back in early June, I believe the headline was here was ‘Shocker’. But I thought ABC was being the only realistic network and saw the (non)writing on the wall at the time. I thought their line up made a sort of ‘worst case scenario’ sense. And yeah, so here we are in the worst case considering at the time the actors weren’t on strike.
They couldn’t show the second season of Nurses? Would rather see that than reruns.
I would love to see Nurses also return. I always thought that if they didn’t pick it up again, then CW should have with its young doctors cast.
NBC should cancel Night Court. The reboot is just terrible.
How about if you don’t like it, don’t watch it, and let others who do like it, enjoy it. I know that seems hard but it’s really pretty easy if you just give it a try.
Magnum P.I. is a great show. NBC needs to give it a chance. Let the ohana speak!!!
I am excited for Transplant!!
How many eps of Irrational and Quantum Leap were filmed?
I am not sure about Quantum Leap but I believe both Irrational and Found have 13, while Magnum P.I. had 10.
The shortest fall season ever. lol *Yeah, I know the 2007 strike cut episode counts too*
Disappointed about “Special Victims Unit” being pushed, but I completely understand the decision.
Can’t wait to watch Transplant!
Seems like NBC got lucky. They have both returning and new shows ready to air. I foresee this strike pushing more people to cut the cord and streaming services with a large catalog gaining subscribers. I didn’t realize streaming has no residuals. Streaming really has broken the pay model. When it started some were quick to jump on the bandwagon of more creative freedom and shorter commitments (smaller seasons vs broadcast). What a mess things are now.