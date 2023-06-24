Magnum P.I. Cancelled at NBC, Will End With Upcoming Season 5B

NBC is saying aloha to Magnum P.I. — and in this case, “aloha” means goodbye.

Magnum will end with the upcoming Season 5B, TVLine has confirmed. (Our sister site Deadline first reported the news.) NBC “has opted not to order additional episodes” beyond that with a looming June 30 deadline for the network to pick up cast options for a possible Season 6 — and with the Hollywood writers’ strike approaching its third month with no end in sight.

That leaves 10 episodes of Magnum P.I. still to air during the 2023-24 TV season as the second half of Season 5. Those episodes were originally slated for midseason, but with the writers’ strike still raging, it’s possible they will air earlier, since they’ve already been filmed.

The new-look Magnum P.I. — a reboot of the classic 1980s Tom Selleck series — stars Jay Hernandez as the titular private eye who solves crimes in sunny Hawaii. Perdita Weeks plays Magnum’s partner/love interest Juliet Higgins, with Zachary Knighton, Amy Hill and Tim Kang leading the supporting cast.

Magnum is no stranger to cancellations: It originally ran for four seasons on CBS before getting axed last year. NBC, though, stepped in to save the show with what was originally billed as a two-season order, but the 20 episodes will all be considered Season 5, with two halves of 10 episodes each.

Season 5A of Magnum, which aired on Sundays after Dateline reruns, averaged just shy of 5 million total weekly viewers and a 0.4 demo rating (with Live+7 playback) — down sharply from Season 4 on CBS (7.3 mil/0.7), which was very comfortably hammocked on Friday nights between S.W.A.T. and the well-watched Blue Bloods. Out of the 11 dramas that NBC aired this past TV season, Magnum ranked eighth in total audience (outdrawing only La Brea, Quantum Leap and The Blacklist), and tied The Blacklist for last in the demo.

TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news. Are you mourning the (second) loss of Magnum? What do you want to see in the final episodes? Hit the comments to give us your take.