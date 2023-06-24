Magnum P.I. Cancelled at NBC, Will End With Upcoming Season 5B

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
NBC is saying aloha to Magnum P.I. — and in this case, “aloha” means goodbye.
Magnum will end with the upcoming Season 5B, TVLine has confirmed. (Our sister site Deadline first reported the news.) NBC “has opted not to order additional episodes” beyond that with a looming June 30 deadline for the network to pick up cast options for a possible Season 6 — and with the Hollywood writers’ strike approaching its third month with no end in sight.
That leaves 10 episodes of Magnum P.I. still to air during the 2023-24 TV season as the second half of Season 5. Those episodes were originally slated for midseason, but with the writers’ strike still raging, it’s possible they will air earlier, since they’ve already been filmed.
The new-look Magnum P.I. — a reboot of the classic 1980s Tom Selleck series — stars Jay Hernandez as the titular private eye who solves crimes in sunny Hawaii. Perdita Weeks plays Magnum’s partner/love interest Juliet Higgins, with Zachary Knighton, Amy Hill and Tim Kang leading the supporting cast.
Magnum is no stranger to cancellations: It originally ran for four seasons on CBS before getting axed last year. NBC, though, stepped in to save the show with what was originally billed as a two-season order, but the 20 episodes will all be considered Season 5, with two halves of 10 episodes each.
Season 5A of Magnum, which aired on Sundays after Dateline reruns, averaged just shy of 5 million total weekly viewers and a 0.4 demo rating (with Live+7 playback) — down sharply from Season 4 on CBS (7.3 mil/0.7), which was very comfortably hammocked on Friday nights between S.W.A.T. and the well-watched Blue Bloods. Out of the 11 dramas that NBC aired this past TV season, Magnum ranked eighth in total audience (outdrawing only La Brea, Quantum Leap and The Blacklist), and tied The Blacklist for last in the demo.
TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news. Are you mourning the (second) loss of Magnum? What do you want to see in the final episodes? Hit the comments to give us your take.
Bummer.
Sorry to see Magnum go. I loved it as movie ad the original series.
Save magnum. I love this show.
I agree with you. They need to save Magnum PI. It is a great show.
Not again 😭😭
Really disappointed. Way to tease us NBC. With the episodes already being filmed, I hope it doesn’t end on a cliffhanger.
Don’t cancel this show
Bad decision by THE NETWORK.. it was a great show and now all u see is stupid reality shows!!
You know, NBC had just canceled a reality show this week so maybe reality shows ain’t the culprit?
Please don’t cancel Magnum PI. Love that show. They are keeping some really goofy shows and giving up good one like Magnum . The world is really going crazy!
I’m sorry Magnum PI…you will be missed
.love your show!
I liked Magnum. I’m sorry to see it go.
Mary here….. I see no good reason to cancel Magnum……It is a great show……We do not need to have La Fire……Chicago Fire is enough…
That’s too bad. I’m glad we get some more shows before it’s canceled at least.
This sucks, yet SVU keeps going & going & going.
Greed
Understandable. Not going to renew contracts for actors who are on shows not currently in production. Sucks for us either way.
I don’t understand your comment.
NBC only had a week left to renew the actor’s contracts, and with the writer’s strike and the looming actor’s strike making things uncertain, they decided to cancel the show instead.
Sad to see it go, but thankfully we got additional episodes when it moved to NBC!
NBC didn’t care about Magnum P.I. They put it on after a Dateline repeat. So sad!!
Yes I was mad when CBS canceled it and happy when NBC picked it up I don’t understand this at all this is a great series and the cast are fantastic they don’t need to cancel this show
This is just wrong.
Figured this would happen. Sucks for the fans 😔
This is the worst. NBC didn’t even give the show a chance!
At least, we have the next ten episodes. Let’s face it, this writer’s strike has, I believe, changed broadcast forever. It’s never going back to what it was before. You’re going to see even more budgets cuts, shorter seasons, & less quality. It’s sad.
Unfortunately, the ratings and numbers of viewers dropped when it moved from CBS to NBC.
But CBS in general have higher ratings than those on NBC and ABC. So it’s not really comparing apples to apples. The true mark is how it did compared to what it replaced in that time slot. Plus it switched nights from Friday to Sunday
Awful news!! They gave it a crappy spot on a Sunday night. Should have been aired on a weeknight. Sick of stupid reality and game shows!
Totally agree. Sick of reality shows. Too too many.
Why cancel, it’s a decent show especially with all the beautiful scenery shown. I’ll never get to Hawaii in my lifetime, but it’s your money…
Too bad. I liked that show. It sure beats all the other junk on TV.
No big loss to me this time around. It lost something when the writers put the two main characters in a romantic relationship. It was more fun when it was “are they or aren’t they”? The mystique was gone when they did that. The stories became boring and then they just HAD to bring in a gay story line with the sister of one of the main characters.
Your comment was fine til you revealed the true reason for the comment lmao
I love Magnum PI. Why will no one leave it on the air?
Well this was one of the very few things I watched on nbc… at the rate broadcast tv is going it’s all reality shows …so sad …
It sort of felt like NBC saved Magnum only to place the show in a position to fail. Horrible timeslot from the jump. Hopefully, there will be a satisfying conclusion.
I am surprised by their decision to cancel. I don’t think it is a horrible time slot. During the fall they have Sunday Night Football. After the football season ends, they need solid shows to fill those hours. Magnum seemed like a good choice in that role.