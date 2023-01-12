NBC Shakes Up Sunday Schedule: Found Pushed to Fall, Magnum P.I. Gets Super-Sized Premiere, Blacklist to 10

NBC’s Found is getting lost until next season.

The network announced Thursday that the new missing persons drama series — which was slated to premiere on Sunday, Feb. 19 — is being pushed to Fall 2023.

As a result, The Blacklist will shift from Sundays at 8 pm to 10 pm (where Found was supposed to air) when it returns on Feb. 26, and Dateline will now kick off the night with an expanded two-hour edition (from 7-9 pm). Magnum P.I., meanwhile, will stay put at 9 pm, although it will now launch with two back-to-back episodes on Feb. 19.

Also of note: NBC is clarifying that the 20 episodes of Magnum it ordered are being billed as a “two-part fifth season” vs. a 10-episode fifth season and a 10-episode sixth season.

“After watching the first few episodes of Found, it quickly became clear that our love for this show has continued to grow and grow with each step of the process,” explained Susan Rovner, Chairman of Entertainment Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, in a statement. “Our goal is always to find the absolute best home for all our series, and it’s particularly the case with one as important as this. By moving it to fall, we’re able to better leverage our resources, including lead-in and marketing muscle, enabling us to launch Found to the largest possible audience across all our platforms.”

To underscore its commitment to Found, which stars Shanola Hampton, Brett Dalton and Mark-Paul Gosselaar, NBC has ordered additional scripts, potentially expanding its Season 1 order.