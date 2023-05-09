CBS Series Orders: Good Wife Spinoff, New Matlock, Wayans Sitcom Greenlit

CBS is betting on familiar faces (and familiar IP) next season, ordering a Good Wife spinoff, a Matlock reboot and a Wayans family affair to series. What Broadcast Shows Are on the Bubble?

First up is Elsbeth, an extension of the Good Wife universe centered on Carrie Preston’s Elsbeth Tascioni. Following a successful career in Chicago, this latest spinoff follows the “astute but unconventional attorney” as she “utilizes her singular point of view to make unique observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD,” according to the official logline. Wendell Pierce (Jack Ryan) and Carra Patterson (Turner & Hooch) co-star.

The Eye network also handed a series order to Matlock. Inspired by the Andy Griffith classic of the same name, the “reimagining” casts Oscar winner Kathy Bates as the title character — a “brilliant septuagenarian” by the name of Madeline Matlock who “rejoins the work force at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases and expose corruption from within.” Skye P. Marshall (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Jason Ritter (Parenthood), David Del Rio (The Baker and the Beauty) and Leah Lewis (Nancy Drew) co-star.

Last but not least is Poppa’s House, the previously untitled Wayans comedy that casts Damon Wayans as a “legendary talk radio host who has his point of view challenged at work when a new female co-host (played by Half & Half‘s Essence Atkins) is hired, and at home where he finds himself still parenting his adult son (Happy Endings‘ Damon Wayans Jr.), a brilliant dreamer who is trying to pursue his passion while being a responsible father and husband.” Tetona Jackson (Home Economics) also stars.

Also on tap for next season is the Justin Hartley vehicle Tracker (fka The Never Game). You can watch a teaser here.

CBS previously renewed Blue Bloods (for Season 14), Bob Hearts Abishola (for Season 5), CSI: Vegas (for Season 3), The Equalizer (for Season 4), FBI (for Season 6), FBI: International (for Season 3), FBI: Most Wanted (for Season 5), Fire Country (for Season 2), Ghosts (for Season 3), NCIS (for Season 21), NCIS: Hawai’i (for Season 3), The Neighborhood (for Season 6), So Help Me Todd (for Season 2), S.W.A.T. (for a final Season 7) and Young Sheldon (for Season 7).

Not returning for the 2023-24 broadcast season are East New York and True Lies (both cancelled after one season), and NCIS: Los Angeles (which wraps its 14-season run on Sunday, May 21).

