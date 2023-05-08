S.W.A.T. Un-Cancelled! CBS Renews Drama For Final Season Following Backlash: 'We Listened to Our Viewers'

CBS has blinked!

The Eye network on Monday formally reversed its decision to cancel S.W.A.T., handing the long-running procedural a 13-episode renewal for a seventh and final season. 2023 Renewal/Cancellation Scorecard: What's Coming Back?

Buzz about CBS’ about-face began leaking Monday afternoon — just three days after it pulled the plug on the Shemar Moore-led drama.

“We have listened to our viewers and their outpouring of passion for S.W.A.T. and we have reached an agreement to renew it for a final season of 13 episodes to air during the 2023-2024 broadcast year.”Amy Reisenbach, President of CBS Entertainment, and Katherine Pope, President of Sony Pictures Television Studios, said in a joint statement. “S.W.A.T. has aired for six seasons on CBS and garnered a devoted following. We are pleased that we found a way to bring it back and give closure to the show’s storylines and characters, which audiences deserve. Once again, we appreciate the talents and efforts of the cast, writers, producers and crew and everyone who has contributed to the success of S.W.A.T. We look forward to its return next season.”

CBS announced on Friday that S.W.A.T. was cancelled, despite the series actually gaining in total viewers year-to-year. (Season 6 has been averaging 6.8 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating.) Moore, who incidentally has been added as an exec producer for the final season, lashed out at the cancellation news, saying “it makes no sense” and adding: “I don’t think we’re done. CBS is either gonna wake up and realize they made a mistake. Sony is gonna do their math and realize that this is not the right move.”