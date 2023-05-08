S.W.A.T. Shocker: Is CBS Planning to Un-Cancel the Long-Running Drama?

Hang on just a minute, S.W.A.T. fans: Your prayers may be answered.

CBS is reportedly considering bringing back the long-running procedural for a seventh season after all, per our sister site Deadline, just three days after the network announced its cancellation after six seasons. UPDATE: It’s official — S.W.A.T. has been saved!

According to the Deadline report, “renewal conversations between CBS and S.W.A.T. lead studio Sony Pictures Television restarted on Friday” with the cancellation “facing immediate backlash” from fans. Talks reportedly continued on Monday, with Deadline cautioning that “the situation is still tenuous” but “there have been positive signs.” A renewal would be for a shortened 13-episode season. (TVLine has reached out to CBS for comment.)

Good news for S.W.A.T. may be bad news for fellow CBS drama East New York, though. The freshman drama starring Amanda Warren and Jimmy Smits is still awaiting word on a second season, and Deadline notes that S.W.A.T. and East New York “may be competing for one slot” on next season’s primetime schedule.

CBS announced on Friday that S.W.A.T. was cancelled, despite the series actually gaining in total viewers year-to-year. (Season 6 has been averaging 6.8 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating.) Series star Shemar Moore lashed out at the cancellation news, saying “it makes no sense” and adding: “I don’t think we’re done. CBS is either gonna wake up and realize they made a mistake. Sony is gonna do their math and realize that this is not the right move.”