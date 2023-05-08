CBS Cancels East New York, True Lies Following S.W.A.T. Resurrection

Not all the news coming out of CBS today is good news: After reversing its decision to cancel S.W.A.T., the Eye network has cancelled freshman dramas East New York and True Lies, TVLine has learned.

East New York starred Amanda Warren as Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood, who ran a police station in a working-class Brooklyn neighborhood. The newly promoted Haywood faced resistance from veteran officers and detectives who didn’t like the changes she was trying to make. Jimmy Smits co-starred as Haywood’s mentor John Suarez. Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Kevin Rankin, Richard Kind, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Lavel Schley and Olivia Luccardi led the supporting cast. The season finale, airing this Sunday at 9/8c, will now serve as a series finale.

True Lies, based on James Cameron’s 1994 film of the same name, starred Shameless alum Steve Howey as undercover spy Harry Tasker and Ginger Gonzaga (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law) as his wife Helen, who gets recruited by Harry’s employer after she becomes privy to his real job. The cast also included Mike O’Gorman (True Lies), Erica Hernandez (Bridge and Tunnel) and Omar Benson Miller (Ballers). Matt Nix (Burn Notice) served as showrunner and executive producer. The series finale will air Wednesday, May 17 at 9 pm.

The cancellations come as CBS announced on Monday that S.W.A.T. will return for a seventh and final season after all, just three days after cancelling the long-running cop procedural. So far this season, S.W.A.T. and East New York are actually tied with an average of 6.8 million total viewers (with Live+7 playback), but S.W.A.T. edges out the freshman in the key ratings demo, 0.7 to 0.6. True Lies was well behind, averaging 4.5 million viewers and a 0.4 demo rating.

