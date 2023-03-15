Justin Hartley's CBS Series Gets a New, Better Title (And an Itty-Bitty Teaser)

The Never Game has changed. Its name, at least. Instead, This Is Us alum Justin Hartley’s new series for CBS will be titled… Tracker. Which Bubble Shows Should Be Saved? Vote!

Which of course makes it easier to spin off Tracker: Miami, Tracker: International, etc. down the line.

Promos are due to start airing during CBS’ March Madness coverage; watch a blink-and-you-missed it teaser above.

Based on the bestselling novel by Jeffery Deaver and set to debut during the 2023-24 TV season, Tracker stars Hartley as Colter Shaw, a survivalist who roams the country as a “reward seeker,” using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries — all while contending with his own fractured family.

The cast also includes Mary McDonnell (Major Crimes) as Mary Dove Shaw, Colter’s strong-willed mother; Robin Weigert (Jessica Jones, Sons of Anarchy) as Teddi Bruin, one half of the couple that runs Colter’s “back end”; Abby McEnany (Work in Progress) as Teddi’s wife and business partner; Eric Graise (Step Up: High Water) as Bob Exley, a brilliant computer scientist and Colter’s reliable sparring partner; and Fiona Rene (Fire Country) as Reenie Greene, a lawyer who wants to be mad at Colter for a previous, mutual lapse in judgment, but against her better judgment continues to represent him.

Hartley will also serve as an executive producer on the Twentieth Television production, alongside Ken Olin and Ben H. Winters (who respectively directed and wrote the pilot).