The CW Fall Schedule: Which Returning Show Is Held for Midseason?

By /

The CW Fall 2023 Schedule
Courtesy of The CW (2) and CTV

The CW on Thursday became the fourth broadcast network (after CBS, NBC and ABC; Fox punted) to unveil its schedule for the 2023-24 TV season. What does the in-transition, Nexstar-owned netlet have penciled in for fall, and what’s on hold until midseason?

All American, one of two veteran shows picked up thus far by the “new” CW, is set for a fall return, paired with the “saved” AMC castoff 61st Street. Walker, meanwhile, is being held for midseason.

♦ For the first time in a while, The CW will have an all-scripted comedy night, on Tuesdays. God bless acquisitions!

♦ Thursdays will be all-FBoy Island, with a new episode leading out of a rerun. The FGirl Island spinoff will launch at midseason.

♦ The I AM documentary film franchise, which was launched in 2012 and profiles figures such as Bruce Lee, Chris Farley, John F. Kennedy Jr. and Heath Ledger, will occupy Sunday nights — with The CW producing at least three new installments.

NEW (OR NEW-TO-USA!) SHOWS IN CAPS

MONDAY
8 pm All American Season 6
9 pm 61st Street (formerly on AMC)

TUESDAY
8 pm SON OF A CRITCH
CBC comedy detailed here
8:30 pm RUN THE BURBS
CBC comedy starring Andrew Phung (Kim’s Convenience), Rakhee Morzaria
9 pm CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING
CTV comedy starring Meaghan Rath (Hawaii Five-0), Aaron Abrams (Blindspot)
9:30 pm EVERYONE ELSE BURNS
Channel 4 comedy starring Simon Bird (Friday Night Dinner) and Kate O’Flynn (Landscapers)

WEDNESDAY
8 pm SULLIVAN’S CROSSING
9 pm THE SPENCER SISTERS

THURSDAY
8 pm FBoy Island (encore)
9 pm FBoy Island (new)

FRIDAY
8 pm Penn & Teller: Fool Us Season 10 (with new host Brooke Burke)
9 pm Whose Line Is It Anyway? Season 12
9:30 pm Whose Line Is It Anyway? (encore)

SATURDAY
8 pm Masters of Illusion Season 10
8:30 pm Masters of Illusion (encore)
9 pm World’s Funniest Animals Season 4
9:30 pm World’s Funniest Animals (encore)

SUNDAY
8 pm I AM (acquired documentary series, detailed above)

FGIRL ISLAND, Walker, plus any future renewals/acquisitions

DC’s Stargirl, The Flash (ending), Kung Fu, Nancy Drew (ending), Riverdale (ending), Walker Independence, The Winchesters

