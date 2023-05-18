The CW Fall Schedule: Which Returning Show Is Held for Midseason?

The CW on Thursday became the fourth broadcast network (after CBS, NBC and ABC; Fox punted) to unveil its schedule for the 2023-24 TV season. What does the in-transition, Nexstar-owned netlet have penciled in for fall, and what’s on hold until midseason?

♦ All American, one of two veteran shows picked up thus far by the “new” CW, is set for a fall return, paired with the “saved” AMC castoff 61st Street. Walker, meanwhile, is being held for midseason.

♦ For the first time in a while, The CW will have an all-scripted comedy night, on Tuesdays. God bless acquisitions! Your Guide to All the New Fall Shows

♦ Thursdays will be all-FBoy Island, with a new episode leading out of a rerun. The FGirl Island spinoff will launch at midseason.

♦ The I AM documentary film franchise, which was launched in 2012 and profiles figures such as Bruce Lee, Chris Farley, John F. Kennedy Jr. and Heath Ledger, will occupy Sunday nights — with The CW producing at least three new installments.

NEW (OR NEW-TO-USA!) SHOWS IN CAPS

MONDAY

8 pm All American Season 6

9 pm 61st Street (formerly on AMC)

TUESDAY

8 pm SON OF A CRITCH

CBC comedy detailed here

8:30 pm RUN THE BURBS

CBC comedy starring Andrew Phung (Kim’s Convenience), Rakhee Morzaria

9 pm CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING

CTV comedy starring Meaghan Rath (Hawaii Five-0), Aaron Abrams (Blindspot)

9:30 pm EVERYONE ELSE BURNS

Channel 4 comedy starring Simon Bird (Friday Night Dinner) and Kate O’Flynn (Landscapers)

WEDNESDAY

8 pm SULLIVAN’S CROSSING

9 pm THE SPENCER SISTERS

THURSDAY

8 pm FBoy Island (encore)

9 pm FBoy Island (new)

FRIDAY

8 pm Penn & Teller: Fool Us Season 10 (with new host Brooke Burke)

9 pm Whose Line Is It Anyway? Season 12

9:30 pm Whose Line Is It Anyway? (encore)

SATURDAY

8 pm Masters of Illusion Season 10

8:30 pm Masters of Illusion (encore)

9 pm World’s Funniest Animals Season 4

9:30 pm World’s Funniest Animals (encore)

SUNDAY

8 pm I AM (acquired documentary series, detailed above)

FGIRL ISLAND, Walker, plus any future renewals/acquisitions

DC’s Stargirl, The Flash (ending), Kung Fu, Nancy Drew (ending), Riverdale (ending), Walker Independence, The Winchesters