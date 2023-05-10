CBS Fall Schedule: Survivor/Amazing Race Twist, S.W.A.T. Stays Put, Elsbeth Paired With Todd; Sunday Issue Solved

CBS on Wednesday became the first broadcast network to unveil its schedule for the Fall TV season. What shows are on the move, where did new ones land, and what’s on hold until midseason?

♦ Reality staples Survivor (entering Season 45) and The Amazing Race (entering Season 35) will expand to 90-minute episodes, meaning no need for a third hour-long series on Wednesday nights.

♦ Good Wife spinoff Elsbeth will inherit the Thursdays-at-10 time slot from midseason-bound CSI: Vegas.

♦ The Kathy Bates-led Matlock reboot will air after 60 Minutes on Sundays, with The Equalizer sliding to 9 pm. Meanwhile, after years of seeing its Sundays-at-10 show heavily delayed due to football overrun, the Eye network has opted to fill the slot with drama encores until midseason, at which point the aforementioned CSI: Vegas will come off the bench for Season 3.

♦ Justin Hartley’s Tracker (fka The Never Game) is getting the coveted post-Super Bowl LVIII slot, with its premiere slated for Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. You can watch a previously released teaser here.

NEW SHOWS IN CAPS

MONDAY

8 pm The Neighborhood

8:30 pm Bob Hearts Abishola

9 pm NCIS

10 pm NCIS: Hawai’i

TUESDAY

8 pm FBI

9 pm FBI: International

10 pm FBI: Most Wanted

WEDNESDAY

8 pm Survivor

9:30 pm The Amazing Race

THURSDAY

8 pm Young Sheldon

8:30 pm Ghosts

9 pm So Help Me Todd

10 pm ELSBETH (WATCH TRAILER)

FRIDAY

8 pm S.W.A.T. (final season)

9 pm Fire Country

10 pm Blue Bloods

SATURDAY

8 pm Drama encores

9 pm Drama encores

10 pm 48 Hours

SUNDAY

7 pm 60 Minutes

8 pm MATLOCK (WATCH TRAILER)

9 pm The Equalizer (new time slot)

10 pm Drama encores

CSI: Vegas, POPPA’S HOUSE, TRACKER

East New York, NCIS: Los Angeles (ending) and True Lies