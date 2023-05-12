NBC Fall Schedule: Quantum Leap on the Move, One Law & Order Series and La Brea Held for Midseason

NBC on Friday became the second broadcast network (after CBS) to unveil its schedule for the Fall TV season. What shows are on the move, where did new ones land, and what’s on hold until midseason?

♦ Quantum Leap is making a leap… to Tuesdays (in New Amsterdam‘s old time slot), after airing Season 1 on Monday nights.

♦ Several returning shows are on hold for midseason, including La Brea Season 3, Magnum P.I. Season 5B, Lopez vs. Lopez Season 2 and Law & Order: Organized Crime‘s shortened fourth season. Speaking to Organized Crime‘s delayed return, Jeff Bader, President, Entertainment Program Planning Strategy for NBCUniversal Television, told TVLine, “We just know that they don’t have a new showrunner yet, which is why it’s nice to be able to give them a little time and then come on midseason.”

Law & Order: SVU's Rollins Gives Organized Crime a Major Assist as Finale Crossover Event Gets Underway

♦ Other midseason fare includes Deal or No Deal Island (which relocates the game show to “The Banker’s private island”), Season 3 of the Canadian hospital drama Transplant (read more), and The Americas, a Tom Hanks-narrated series that will “showcase the wonders, secrets and fragilities of the Americas – Earth’s largest landmass.”

♦ The fates of American Auto, Young Rock and Grand Crew remain TBD.

MONDAY

8 pm The Voice

10 pm THE IRRATIONAL (new series)

TUESDAY

8 pm Night Court

8:30 pm EXTENDED FAMILY (new series)

9 pm The Voice

10 pm Quantum Leap

WEDNESDAY

8 pm Chicago Med

9 pm Chicago Fire

10 pm Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY

8 pm Law & Order

9 pm Law & Order: SVU

10 pm FOUND (new series)

FRIDAY

8 pm The Wall

9 pm Dateline NBC

SATURDAY

7:30 pm Big Ten Saturday Night

SUNDAY

7 pm Football Night in America

8:20 pm NBC Sunday Night Football

THE AMERICAS, DEAL OR NO DEAL ISLAND, La Brea, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Lopez vs. Lopez, Magnum P.I., Password, Transplant (Season 3), untitled America’s Got Talent spinoff

The Blacklist (ending), New Amsterdam