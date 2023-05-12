Lopez vs. Lopez Renewed for Season 2 at NBC; 3 Other Series Still in Limbo

George Lopez’s family feud isn’t ending anytime soon: NBC has renewed Lopez vs. Lopez for Season 2, TVLine has learned. Which Broadcast Shows Are Still on the Bubble?

The multi-cam has received an 13-episode pickup, and will return at midseason. (To see NBC’s newly announced fall schedule, click here.)

Season to date, Lopez vs. Lopez is averaging 2.4 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating (with Live+7 playback). Out of the five sitcoms that NBC has aired this TV season, it ranks No. 2 in audience (trailing only Night Court) and ties for third in the demo (besting only Grand Crew).

The fates of fellow NBC bubble comedies American Auto, Grand Crew and Young Rock have not yet been determined.

Described as a “hilarious and heartwarming comedy,” Lopez vs. Lopez “tells the story of a working-class old-school Latino who moves in with his modern Gen Z daughter (played by Lopez’s real-life daughter Mayan) as they rebuild their dysfunctional relationship one argument at a time. It’s old vs. new, father vs. daughter, Lopez vs Lopez.”

In addition to the titular father and daughter, Lopez vs. Lopez also stars Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez, Matt Shively and Al Madrigal. TVLine gave the Season 1 finale an average reader grade of “A-.” (Read our recap to see how they set up Season 2.)

TVLine’s Renewal/Cancellation Scorecard has been updated to reflect Lopez vs. Lopez‘s pickup. Are you looking forward to Season 2?