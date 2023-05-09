NBC's Lopez vs. Lopez on the Bubble: How Finale Set Up a Potential Season 2

With the pre-Upfronts cancellation bloodbath well underway — the broadcast networks’ annual presentations of their upcoming seasons are slated for next week — NBC’s Lopez vs. Lopez is among more than a dozen bubble series still awaiting their fate. What Broadcast Shows Are on the Bubble?

Season to date, Lopez vs. Lopez is averaging 2.4 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating (with Live+7 playback). Out of the five sitcoms that NBC has aired this TV season, it ranks No. 2 in audience (trailing only Night Court) and ties for third in the demo (besting only Grand Crew).

With no word yet on the multi-camera comedy’s future, the rather dramatic Season 1 finale honed in on George’s alcoholism, and set up a potential sobriety storyline for Season 2. After he got so drunk that he fell and busted his head open, Mayan, Quintin and Rosie staged an intervention.

“Dad, having you in my life has been the greatest gift,” Mayan said. “I’m so grateful that you have done everything I’ve asked [since moving in] — but this is the most important thing I’m ever going to ask you to do. I can’t stand by and watch you drink yourself to death. I lost you once before, and I cannot lose you again.”

George insisted he was just a regular guy who enjoys a few beers, but his mood shifted as soon as he saw grandson Chance come teetering down the stairs, dressed as Grandpa for a school presentation, complete with a voluminous grey wig and a bottle of brewski.

“I used to drink to forget because I was all alone. I didn’t know what a family was or meant, and I never thought I would,” George said, alluding to a childhood where Child Protective Services was forced to intervene when his mother’s alcoholism got out of hand. “But now that I do, I want to remember every moment, so I don’t want this anymore” — and he handed Mayan his drink.

As the finale wound down, George returned home from his first Alcoholics Anonymous meeting with his sponsor Calvin — played by none other than Snoop Dogg. Naturally, with a sponsor like Snoop— err, Calvin, George could only promise he’d remain “California sober.” 🌿

Lopez vs. Lopez fans, did that finale leave you wanting more of George and Mayan Lopez’s weekly family feud? Hit the comments with your thoughts and keep a close eye on TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard for the latest on the show’s renewal odds.