NBC Rethinks Transplant, Picks Up 2 More Seasons of Canadian Drama

The prognosis for more Stateside Transplant has dramatically improved, now that NBC has reversed course amid the writers strike and picked up another two seasons of the CTV series. Hidden Canadian Gems

NBC was the Stateside home for the first two seasons of the hospital drama, the latter of which aired on the network in spring 2022. But until today, NBC had indicated no plans to continue airing the Canadian series.

Season 3 is due to hit NBC at midseason.

Filmed in Montréal, Season 3 of Transplant finds Bashir “Bash” Hamed (played by Hamza Haq) continuing on his journey to start over, but with each new milestone comes a new challenge. While pursuing Canadian citizenship for both himself and his younger sister Amira (Sirena Gulamgaus), Bash closely examines who he is becoming in his adopted country. Bash is still being asked to repeatedly prove himself, and while he and his colleagues work to move forward following the dramatic conclusion of Season 2, everyone finds themselves looking to adapt to change and understand how they fit in, both within and beyond the walls of York Memorial Hospital.

New to Season 3 as a series regular is Rekha Sharma (Yellowjackets) as Dr. Neeta Devi, the new Chief of Emergency Medicine who comes to York Memorial Hospital with big ideas.

Season 3 of Transplant also stars Laurence Leboeuf as Dr. Magalie “Mags” Leblanc, Ayisha Issa as Dr. June Curtis, Jim Watson as Dr. Theo Hunter, Torri Higginson as Claire Malone, Kenny Wong as Arnold De Luca; Sugith Varughese as Dr. Aajay Singh; and Gord Rand as Dr. Mark Novak.

Season 4 was ordered by CTV this March, with filming underway this spring.

Are you glad to have Transplant returning to the States?