Fox Orders New Jamie Foxx Show, Renews 3 More Series — But Holds Off on Actual Fall Schedule

Ahead of its Monday afternoon Upfront presentation, Fox did not unveil a fall schedule but instead released its overall line-up of programs for the entire 2023-24 TV season.

With the Writers Guild of America strike creating uncertainty about when production on shows might resume, and since no returning or new scripted Fox dramas have episodes in the can, the network said it would lock into a fall schedule at a later date.

Already during Upfronts, CBS set a schedule that assumes a best case scenario with the WGA strike (meaning, timely resolution), whereas NBC released a plan that is a bit more “strike-proof,” including as it does a few shows with already-produced episodes.

* First, Fox has ordered We Are Family, a music-centric game show to be hosted by Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne Foxx. Premiering in 2024, the series will feature non-famous relatives of celebrities performing duets with their hidden famous family members. Celebrities will range from musicians to professional athletes to actors, and members of the studio audience will have the chance to win up to $100,000 (each!) as they play through multiple rounds of clues and try to guess which celebrities and performers are related. 2023-24 TV Preview: Every New Comedy, Drama and Unscripted Show

Jamie Foxx was previously hospitalized in April for an undisclosed medical condition, prompting Fox to tap Nick Cannon and Kelly Osbourne as the host and in-house DJ, respectively, for Beat Shazam‘s upcoming sixth season. Corinne Foxx later pushed back against reports that her father was still in the hospital and declining, stating that “my Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!”

Fox previously greenlit the game show Snake Oil, in which contestants are pitched unique products by convincing entrepreneurs and must determine which are real business ventures and which are fake products from “Snake Oil Salesmen.” Comedian David Spade will host.

* Most notably on the renewal front, Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares is coming back for the first time since 2014. Additionally, unscripted series Farmer Wants a Wife and Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test have both received Season 2 pickups.

* The fates of Welcome to Flatch, Domino Masters and MasterChef Junior remain TBD, while Beat Shazam, Crime Scene Kitchen, Don’t Forget the Lyrics, Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars, MasterChef and Stars on Mars all have their season/series premieres coming up soon.

Previously, Fox had renewed the dramas 9-1-1: Lone Star (for Season 5), Accused (Season 2), Alert: Missing Persons Unit (Season 2) and The Cleaning Lady (Season 3); the comedy Animal Control (Season 2), animated series Bob’s Burgers (Season 14), Family Guy (Season 22), The Great North (Season 4) and The Simpsons (Season 35); and unscripted series Hell’s Kitchen (Season 22), I Can See Your Voice (Season 3), LEGO Masters (Season 4), The Masked Singer (Season 10), Name That Tune (Season 3) and Next Level Chef (Seasons 3 and 4).

New to the network next season will be the medical drama Doc (based on the Italian series Doc — Nelle tue mani), the action-drama Rescue: HI-Surf (from executive producer John Wells), and the animated comedies Krapopolis (from Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon and starring Hannah Waddingham, Richard Ayoade and Matt Berry) and Grimsburg (starring and executive-produced by Jon Hamm).

Previously cancelled series include Call Me Kat, Fantasy Island, Monarch and The Resident. 9-1-1, meanwhile, wraps its Fox run on Monday night and will move to ABC for Season 7.