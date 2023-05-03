Nick Cannon Replacing Jamie Foxx on Beat Shazam While Host Is Hospitalized

While Jamie Foxx remains hospitalized following an unspecified medical emergency, Fox is bringing in Nick Cannon as a replacement host for Foxx’s Beat Shazam.

Additionally, Kelly Osborne will be filling in as Beat Shazam‘s resident DJ, a position previously held by Foxx’s daughter Corinne, who reportedly remains by her father’s bedside.

Fox confirmed Cannon and Osborne’s new roles in the following statement posted by the show’s on social media: “Beat Shazam has been an unscripted mainstay on the Fox schedule for six seasons and counting. This season, not wanting fans of the game show to miss a minute of the fun, Nick Cannon has offered to fill in as guest host for his friends, Jamie and Corinne Foxx. Kelly Osborne will be filling in as guest DJ.”

The statement concludes: “Everyone at Fox Entertainment wishes Jamie well as he continues his recovery, and we greatly appreciate Nick’s willingness to jump in and help this summer.”

News of Foxx’s hospitalization came out on April 12 when Corinne posted the following message to social media: “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Beat Shazam, a musical game show in which contestants attempt to identify songs faster than the Shazam app, is entering production on its sixth season. Its fifth season aired from May through September 2022.

As unfortunate as this situation is, Cannon is hardly a surprising pick to fill in for Foxx. Cannon is currently the host of Fox’s The Masked Singer, a cushy gig he has held since the guessing game debuted in 2019.

