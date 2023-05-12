Jamie Foxx Update: Actor Has Been 'Out of the Hospital For Weeks,' Says Daughter Corinne — Full Statement

Jamie Foxx is doing much better than social media would have you believe, according to an update from the actor’s daughter.

“Sad to see how the media runs wild,” Corinne Foxx wrote in an Instagram story on Friday. “My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”

Her story included a screenshot of an Instagram post from RapTV with the headline “Jamie Foxx’s Loved Ones Reportedly Preparing For the Worst.”

Though the specifics of Foxx’s medical condition have not been disclosed, the actor was hospitalized on April 11. “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” Corinne posted on Instagram the following day. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Fans became even more concerned when Fox announced on May 3 that Nick Cannon is filling in for Foxx as the host of Beat Shazam‘s upcoming sixth season, and that Corinne — who normally serves as the show’s in-house DJ — is being replaced by Kelly Osbourne. At the time, Foxx posting a very brief message on Instagram, signaling his approval of Cannon as interim host.

In the weeks following Foxx’s hospitalization, the actor was a constant trend on social media, with fellow celebrities and countless fans offering prayers and support for a speedy recovery. All that love, it seems, has paid off.