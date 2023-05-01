9-1-1 Shocker: Procedural Moving From Fox to ABC for Just-Renewed Season 7

The 118 is on the move. Though 9-1-1‘s current sixth season will be its last on Fox, the procedural has been renewed for Season 7 on a new network — ABC! TV Scorecard: What's Renewed/Canceled?

Season to date, 9-1-1 is averaging 7.3 million total viewers and a 1.0 demo rating (with Live+7 playback) — numbers that are not only good enough for No. 1 among all Fox dramas, but that would also qualify as the most-watched and top-rated entertainment program on ABC this TV season.

“Thanks to the creative drive of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, as well as the talented cast, 9-1-1 has been one of the most defining and original dramas on network television over the last six seasons and we are honored to bring it to the esteemed group of series on ABC,” Disney Television Group president Craig Erwich says in a statement. “It’s a privilege to keep 9-1-1 in the family with 20th Television producing, and we look forward to telling more heart-racing and uplifting stories about these beloved characters on our air.”

“It has been an honor to be the founding network of 9-1-1 and we are grateful to Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, together with Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Ryan Guzman and the rest of the cast and crew, and 20th Television for delivering such an impactful series to Fox,” Fox adds in a statement obtained by our sister site Deadline. “We wish them well after 9-1-1’s final Fox season concludes.”

Meanwhile, 9-1-1: Lone Star has been renewed for a fifth season, but unlike its parent series, the spinoff will remain on Fox.

9-1-1 stars Bassett as LAPD patrol sergeant Athena Grant-Nash, Krause as LAFD Station 118 captain Bobby Nash, Stark as firefighter Evan “Buck” Buckley, Hinds as firefighter/paramedic Henrietta “Hen” Wilson, Choi as firefighter/paramedic Howie “Chimney” Han, Hewitt as 9-1-1 operator Maddie Buckley, Guzman as firefighter/paramedic Eddie Diaz, Corinne Massiah as May Grant, Marcanthonee Jon Reis as Harry Grant and Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz.

TVLine’s 2023 Renewal/Cancellation scorecard has been updated to reflect 9-1-1‘s surprising news. Your thoughts on the procedural’s big move? Drop ’em in a comment below.