9-1-1: Lone Star Renewed for Season 5

T.K. and Carlos just got one more thing to celebrate on their honeymoon — Fox has renewed 9-1-1: Lone Star for Season 5, TVLine has learned. TV Scorecard: What's Renewed/Canceled?

In quite the plot twist, though, Lone Star will be the only 9-1-1 series returning to Fox for the 2023-24 season. As TVLine has confirmed, the mothership series will not be returning for Season 7 at Fox, but will instead move to ABC for its just-announced seventh season. (Get full details here.)

Season to date, 9-1-1: Lone Star is averaging 5.9 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating (with Live+7 playback), down 20 percent from its Season 3 numbers. Out of the eight dramas Fox has aired this TV season, it ranks No. 2 in both measures (trailing only its ABC-bound sire).

9-1-1: Lone Star stars Rob Lowe as firefighter captain Owen Strand, Ronen Rubinstein as paramedic T.K. Strand, Sierra McClain as 9-1-1 operator Grace Ryder, Jim Parrack as firefighter Judd Ryder, Natacha Karam as firefighter/paramedic Marjan Marwani, Brian Michael Smith as firefighter/paramedic Paul Strickland, Rafael L. Silva as police officer Carlos Reyes, Julian Works as firefighter Mateo Chavez, Gina Torres as EMS captain Tommy Vega, Brianna Baker as paramedic Nancy Gillian, and Kelsey and Skyler Yates as Tommy’s daughters Izzy and Evie.

New episodes currently air Tuesdays at 8/7c.

TVLine’s 2023 Renewal/Cancellation Scorecard has been updated to reflect 9-1-1: Lone Star‘s good news. Your thoughts on the Fox procedural’s latest season? Drop ’em in a comment below.